Who Is Sanjana Ganesan? Meet Jasprit Bumrah’s Glamorous Anchor Wife
Sanjana Ganesan is one of India's top female cricket anchors and also Jasprit Bumrah's wife. Their relationship was a total surprise! It came out only in March 2021 when they got married.
Meet Jasprit Bumrah’s Star Wife
Sanjana Ganesan isn't just known as Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's wife. She has made her own name as a top sports journalist and TV host. This Pune girl's journey to becoming a familiar face on cricket shows has got everyone interested. Here's a look at her background, career, and life.
Her Early Life and Education
Sanjana Ganesan was born on May 6, 1991, in a middle-class family in Pune, Maharashtra. She did her schooling at The Bishop's School in Pune and then got a B.Tech degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Technology. Before she got into journalism, Sanjana even reached the finals of Femina Miss India, showing her talent for modelling and public speaking.
Making a Mark in Sports Media
Sanjana Ganesan's journey from an engineering student and pageant finalist to a respected sports anchor shows how versatile and determined she is. Her story, along with her life with one of India's top cricketers, keeps audiences hooked, making her a big name in both media and sports.
The Love Story: Meeting Jasprit Bumrah
Sanjana and Jasprit Bumrah first met during an IPL interview. She was a broadcaster and already knew the Indian cricket scene well. Their friendship slowly turned into a romance, built on shared interests and respect. The couple got married on March 15, 2021, in a very private ceremony in Goa with only close family and friends.
Her Personal Life and Family
Sanjana and Bumrah started a new chapter in their lives in September 2023 when they welcomed their first child, a son named Angad Jasprit Bumrah. Sanjana continues her media work while also sharing glimpses of her family life on social media, perfectly balancing her personal and professional worlds.
A Star on Social Media Too
Sanjana is super active on social media like Instagram. She often posts updates about her life, travels, and work, and has a huge fan following. Thanks to her own career achievements and friendly personality, cricket fans see her as much more than just 'Bumrah's wife'.
So, Who is Bumrah's Wife?
Jasprit Bumrah's wife is Sanjana Ganesan. She is a well-known sports broadcaster who is deeply involved in covering cricket, from studio shows to live match broadcasts.
When Did Bumrah and Sanjana Marry?
The couple tied the knot on March 15, 2021. They had a private wedding ceremony in Goa.
What is Sanjana Ganesan's Profession?
Sanjana Ganesan works as a sports broadcaster. Her job involves hosting cricket shows, interviewing players, and covering major tournaments.
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