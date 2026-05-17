Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill joined an elite list of batters, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, with multiple 500-run IPL seasons as a captain. He achieved this feat during his 85-run knock against his former team, KKR.

Shubman Gill Enters Elite Captaincy Record Books

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill joined legends like David Warner, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in an elite list of batters with multiple 500-run Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons as a captain. Gill achieved this feat during his side's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), his former franchise, at Eden Gardens, scoring a fiery 85 in 49 balls, with five fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 173.47.

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Now this season, in 12 matches, he has made 552 runs at an average of 46.00 and a strike rate of 160.46, with five fifties in 12 innings. He is the second-highest run-getter, just three runs away from his opening partner Sai Sudharsan (554 runs, including a century and six fifties in 12 innings).

This is Gill's second IPL season as a captain, where he has made 500 or more runs. His first such season came last year, where he emerged as the fourth-highest run-getter with 650 runs in 15 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 155.87, with six fifties.

Captains with Multiple 500-Plus Run Seasons

David Warner (848 runs in 2016, 641 runs in 2017 and 692 runs in 2018) for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and KL Rahul (670 runs in 2020, 626 runs in 2021 and 616 runs in 2022) for Punjab Kings (in 2020 and 2021) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), have three seasons each with 500-runs as a captain, the most by any. Sachin (618 runs in 2010 and 553 runs in 2011) for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Virat (557 runs in 2015 and 973 in 2016) for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have two seasons each with 500-plus runs as a captain.

Shubman has fared well against his former team, having made 356 runs in six innings at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 158.22, with three fifties and a best score of 90.

KKR Triumphs in High-Scoring Encounter

Coming to the match, GT opted to bowl first, and the three-time IPL champions made them pay as after skipper Rahane (14) got out early, Finn Allen (93 in 35 balls, with four boundaries and 10 sixes) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed the bowlers all over the park, putting up a sizzling 95-run stand. Following Allen's dismissal, Raghuvanshi reached his fifth fifty of the season, pressing the accelarator during his 108-run stand with Cameron Green (52* in 28 balls, with three fours and four sixes), helping KKR reach 247/2 in 20 overs. Raghuvanshi scored an unbeaten 82* in 44 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes.

Mohammed Siraj and Sai Kishore got a wicket each.

During the run-chase, Sai Sudharsan retired hurt early. Skipper Shubman Gill (85 in 49 balls, with five fours and seven sixes) and Jos Buttler (57 in 35 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 128-run stand to put GT in the hunt. But once they were dismissed, GT could not keep the run-rate up, ending at 218/4 in 20 overs.

Sunil Narine (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR and also the 'Player of the Match'.

Updated Team Standings

GT is in second place, with eight wins and five losses, giving them 16 points. KKR is at seventh, with five wins, six losses and a no result, giving them 11 points.