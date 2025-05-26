A viral picture of Faf du Plessis and Preity Zinta sparked fan requests for a movie casting, leading to a playful montage by Delhi Capitals. The heartwarming exchange followed DC's final IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings.

Delhi Capitals dropped a heartwarming montage, featuring their stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta after the picture of them went viral on social media after the IPL 2025 at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on May 24, Saturday.

Delhi Capitals ended their disappointing campaign on a good note with a thrilling six-wicket win over Punjab Kings. With a target of 207, DC chased it down with three balls to spare in the final. Sameer Rizvi emerged as the hero for the Capitals as he played a brilliant unbeaten quickfire knock of 58 off 25 balls to help the side to achieve the mammoth target. Rizvi formed a crucial unbeaten 53-run stand for the four-wicket with Tristan Stubbs, who contributed with vital innings of 18 off 14 balls.

However, what set the internet buzzing was not the scorecard nor Delhi Capitals’ brilliant performance in the run-chase, but a viral picture of Faf du Plessis and Preity Zinta in the post-match interaction.

Fan urged to cast Faf du Plessis with Preity Zinta

After the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, a fan posted a picture of Faf du Plessis and Preity Zinta chatting. A fan took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and urged to chase du Plessis and Zinta in a movie, while calling them ‘visual perfection’.

“Someone please cast @faf1307 and @realpreityzinta in a movie already. He’s got the action-hero vibe. She’s aging like fine wine. Put them in a sports drama or a royal romance — don’t waste this visual perfection!” a fan wrote on X.

However, a fan’s request did not go unnoticed by Faf du Plessis, who replied to his tweet, saying that to make it happen.

“Make it happen.” DC stand-in skipper wrote.

Preity Zinta would often attend all the Punjab Kings matches irrespective of the venue, showcasing her unwavering support for the team throughout the IPL season.

Delhi Capitals join the fun

Sensing the buzz around the viral picture of Faf du Plessis and Preity Zinta, along with fan’s request to cast them in a movie, the Delhi Capitals released a movie teaser-like montage of their post-match interaction, set to the popular Bollywood track ‘Kuch toh hua hai’ from the movie Kal Ho Na Ho - featuring Priety Zinta herself, Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Along with the video, the franchise captioned, “We get it, guys. We get it!”.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have finished their campaign at the sixth spot on the points table with seven wins, six losses, and a no result while accumulating 14 points and have a NRR of +0.011. The Axar Patel-side had a brilliant start to their season, winning the first four matches on the trot, but thereafter, they failed to maintain the momentum in the second half of the season, eventually resulting in getting knocked out of the tournament.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Shreyas Iyer-led is currently at the second spot on the points with eight wins, four losses, and no result while accumulating 17 points and have a NRR of +0.327.