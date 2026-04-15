MS Dhoni is close to full recovery from a calf injury and will decide on his CSK return before the SRH clash, while his influence on Noor Ahmad’s turnaround has already been highlighted.

Chennai Super Kings veteran MS Dhoni is reportedly on the verge of returning to action after missing the opening phase of IPL 2026 due to a calf injury. The former captain has not featured in any of CSK’s first five matches but could make a comeback soon.

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According to RevSportz, Dhoni will take a final call on Thursday, April 16, regarding his availability for the weekend clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. “MS Dhoni to take a call tomorrow morning on whether he will travel to Hyderabad for CSK’s match against SRH on Saturday. The former CSK captain, who so far has been sidelined due to a calf strain, is very close to full fitness, it is learnt. A final call will be taken tomorrow morning,” the report stated.

In Dhoni’s absence, Sanju Samson has handled wicket‑keeping duties, while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has provided updates on Dhoni’s recovery, noting that his rehabilitation has progressed well within the two‑week timeline set earlier.

MS Dhoni’s Influence On Noor Ahmad’s Revival

CSK’s spin bowling coach Sridharan Sriram revealed Dhoni’s role in helping Noor Ahmad rediscover his form. “Even MS had a long chat with him in one of the practice sessions, especially about getting his leg‑break going. I think it was very helpful today, and the results were there to see,” Sriram said after CSK’s 32‑run win over KKR.

Noor Ahmad had endured a poor start to the season with three wicket‑less games but turned things around against Kolkata, claiming 3‑21 in a match‑winning spell.

CSK, five‑time IPL champions, had stumbled early in the campaign with three consecutive defeats, leaving them at the bottom of the table. However, the team has bounced back with successive wins, aided by the return of Dewald Brevis and the inclusion of Akeal Hosein. Dhoni’s potential comeback could force a rethink in team composition, as the franchise weighs experience against the settled XI that has delivered recent victories.