IPL 2026 Match Today, LSG Vs CSK: Get Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings predicted winner, probable playing XI, head-to-head stats, pitch report, fantasy tips, and key player details for the 15th May IPL 2026 clash.

Lucknow Super Giants will face Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 59 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 15. The contest begins at 7:30 PM IST, with live coverage on JioStar Network channels and streaming available on JioHotstar.

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Lucknow Super Giants head into this fixture after a disappointing 5-wicket defeat against Chennai in their previous outing. Batting first, LSG posted a strong total of 203 runs, thanks to Josh Inglis’ explosive 85 off 33 balls and Shahbaz Ahmed’s 45 off 25.

However, their bowling faltered, with Shahbaz Ahmed and Digvesh Rathi picking two wickets each but failing to defend the score.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, chased down the 203-run target in just 19.2 overs to secure a convincing win. Urvil Patel starred with a blistering 65 off 23 balls, while Ruturaj Gaikwad added 45. In the bowling department, Jamie Overton picked up three wickets, and Anshul Kamboj contributed with two.

Pitch Report At Lucknow

The Ekana Cricket Stadium offers a balanced surface, often favoring spin. The average first-innings score is around 167, making it a challenging venue for stroke play. While recent matches have seen batters succeed, the pitch’s bounce and grip ensure bowlers remain in contention.

LSG Vs CSK Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 7

LSG Wins: 3

CSK Wins: 3

No Result: 1

Most Recent Fixture: May 10, 2026 (CSK won by 5 wickets)

LSG Vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (capt), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Bench: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Arshin Kulkarni, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, George Linde.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein.

Bench: MS Dhoni, Sameer Rizvi, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Matt Short, Aman Hakim Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Zak Foulkes, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry, Spencer Johnson, Akash Mandwaal, Macneil Noronha.

LSG Vs CSK Key Players To Watch

Mitchell Marsh (LSG): Marsh has scored 342 runs at a strike rate of 154 in his last 10 games. His ability to dominate attacks makes him a crucial figure for Lucknow.

Sanju Samson (CSK): Samson has been in superb form, scoring 424 runs at a strike rate of 171 in his last 10 matches. His consistency and aggressive batting style make him a key player for Chennai.

LSG Vs CSK Predicted Winner

Chennai Super Kings enter this contest as favorites. The sluggish, spin-friendly surface at the Ekana Stadium aligns with CSK’s strengths, particularly their spinners who thrive in middle overs.

Lucknow’s explosive top order may provide resistance, but their fragile middle order is likely to struggle against disciplined bowling.

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings to win the match.