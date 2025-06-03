The BCCI paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces at the IPL 2025 final for their success in Operation Sindoor. Shankar Mahadevan performed patriotic songs, and the ceremony included a flypast and flag display.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 Final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, the Indian Armed Forces were honoured at the closing ceremony of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

The BCCI announced that they would honour the Indian Armed Forces and invite all three chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force to the IPL 2025 Final for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, wherein 28 tourists, including 26 Indians and two foreign nationals killed by terrorists in Baisaran meadows, 7 km from the resort town of the city.

As part of the tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, patriotic songs and dazzling performances lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium, with India’s cultural and military pride through music, dance, and planes from the Indian Air Force performing a breathtaking flypast over the venue, with tricolour smoke trails painted the sky.

The crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium erupted in emotional applause at the performance, dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces for the successful Operation Sindoor, and the national flag unfurled across the stadium, in a stunning synchronised display.

Shankar Mahadevan lit up the stadium with patriotic songs

A well-known Indian singer and music composer, Shankar Mahadevan, and his two sons, Siddharth and Shivam, delivered a stirring live performance that lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium with patriotic songs, including ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe’, 'Ae Watan' and 'Lehra Do.

The performance by Shankar Mahadevan and his team charged the crowd with patriotic fervour, and a section of the audience at the world’s largest cricket stadium was seen waving the tricolour flag and honouring the valour of the armed forces who who risked their lives during Operation Sindoor to safeguard the nation and bring justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) closing ceremony, a grand tribute was paid to the Indian Armed Forces, emphasizing their valour and sacrifices through a blend of cultural performances, live music, and aerial displays, making the event a memorable and heartfelt salute to the nation’s defenders.

Punjab Kings win the toss in IPL 2025 Final

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the much-anticipated IPL 2025 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. For the first time since 2022, the Indian Premier League will witness a new team crowned as the champions of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the final after defeating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, bounced back and knocked out five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians from the tournament in Qualifier 2 to seal their berth for the final against RCB. RCB are playing their fourth IPL and the first since 2016, while PBKS are featuring in the first final since 2014.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have met thrice in the ongoing IPL season, with RCB winning on two occasions, while PBKS won only one match. Overall, the two sides met 36 times in the IPL, with both tied at 18-18.