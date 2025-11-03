Injured opener Pratika Rawal was overwhelmed with emotion as India lifted their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title in Navi Mumbai. Watching from the sidelines, Rawal said the energy and crowd gave her “goosebumps” as India made history.

As fireworks lit up the Navi Mumbai sky and 45,000 fans turned the DY Patil Stadium into a sea of blue, one player sat on the sidelines with tears of joy — Pratika Rawal. The opener, ruled out of the semi-final and final due to injury, couldn’t be on the field but lived every moment of India’s historic first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup triumph.

‘This Flag Means a Lot’

Emotion was evident in every word as Rawal spoke after India’s 52-run win over South Africa.

“I cannot express enough. There are no words (to express it). This flag on my shoulder means a lot and being here with the team is just surreal. Injuries are part and parcel of the game,” said an emotional Rawal, draped in the Tricolour.

Having started the tournament as India’s first-choice opener, Rawal’s injury in the semifinal paved the way for Shafali Verma, who seized the opportunity with both hands — scoring a match-winning 87 in the final. Yet, for Rawal, the pride of being part of the squad outweighed personal disappointment.

“Very happy I was part of this team, this winning team. I just love this team. I am very happy that we actually made it, and we are the first team to have won a World Cup in so long, and the crowd really deserves it.”

Watching From the Sidelines — ‘It Gave Me Goosebumps’

Rawal admitted that it was far harder to sit in the dugout than to face the world’s best bowlers in the middle.

“It was very difficult to sit out and watch the play. Very easy to play the match. Seeing this energy, environment, it gave me goosebumps, whenever there was a wicket or a six. It is amazing,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion.

For the 24-year-old, every cheer, every drumbeat, and every roar inside the stadium was personal — a reminder of how far Indian women’s cricket had come and how much it meant to the millions watching at home.

India’s Dream Realised at Last

India’s victory, sealed by captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s tactical brilliance and all-round heroics from Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5 wickets), ended a decades-long wait for the elusive title.

Hosts India posted 298/7 and bowled South Africa out for 246, with Sharma’s off-spin wrecking the chase. South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s valiant century went in vain as India celebrated their maiden World Cup triumph — after finishing runners-up in 2005 and 2017.

A Moment to Remember

For Pratika Rawal, the night was more than just about victory — it was about belonging. Even with her arm strapped and her pads untouched, she stood shoulder-to-shoulder with her teammates, her eyes glistening with pride.

“This flag on my shoulder means a lot,” she repeated softly, looking up at the stands filled with dancing, chanting fans.

From heartbreak to history, Rawal embodied what the Indian women’s team stood for — grit, unity, and unshakable belief.