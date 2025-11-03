Golden Women of Cricket: The Night Harmanpreet’s Warriors Conquered the World
Shafali Verma’s redemption knock and Deepti Sharma’s all-round brilliance powered India to their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a historic night that changed Indian women’s cricket forever.
From Heartbreak to History: India Finally Touches Its Everest
On a cool Sunday evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Indian women’s cricket completed a journey that began decades ago — one of heartbreak, resilience, and relentless pursuit of glory. Harmanpreet Kaur’s fearless brigade overcame South Africa by 52 runs to lift their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, scripting a watershed moment for the sport in India.
For years, the ghosts of 2005 and 2017 had haunted Indian women’s cricket — two finals that ended in heartbreak. But on November 2, 2025, those tears were replaced with triumph. The fireworks that lit up the Navi Mumbai sky mirrored the emotion on Harmanpreet’s face — joy, pride, and the sheer weight of history being lifted.
India’s triumph in the 13th edition of the global showpiece made them only the fourth team to win the Women’s World Cup, joining the elite company of Australia (7 titles), England (4), and New Zealand (1).
𝐂.𝐇.𝐀.𝐌.𝐏.𝐈.𝐎.𝐍.𝐒 🏆
Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning their maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 🇮🇳
Take. A. Bow 🙌#WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #Final | #INDvSApic.twitter.com/rYIFjasxmc
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 2, 2025
THE MOST AWAITED VIDEO. 😍🇮🇳
- Team India lifting the World Cup Trophy. 🏆
pic.twitter.com/7NE2HapATT
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 2, 2025
India’s Innings: Shafali’s Redemption and Deepti’s Composure
The stage was set, the stands were packed, and the noise was deafening when South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to field. What followed was a batting display that mixed flair with focus.
India’s openers — Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma — gave the hosts a dream start. The duo put up a 104-run opening stand, only the second century partnership in a Women’s World Cup final after Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy’s 160-run stand for Australia in 2022. Mandhana, ever the picture of grace, struck 45 off 53 balls, while Shafali played the innings of her life — an 87 off 78 balls, laced with seven boundaries and two sixes.
For Shafali, this wasn’t just an innings — it was redemption. Drafted back into the squad after Pratika Rawal’s injury, the 21-year-old from Haryana had spent weeks in domestic cricket, fighting self-doubt and form. On the grandest stage, she found her redemption arc.
Her fearless approach set the tone early, as she tore into South Africa’s bowlers, forcing them into defensive lines. When she finally fell, trying to accelerate the scoring, she had already laid a foundation for India’s highest score in a World Cup final.
After her departure, Jemimah Rodrigues — the hero of the semifinal — looked set for another big knock before a stunning catch from Wolvaardt at cover off Ayabonga Khaka cut her short for 24. Harmanpreet Kaur, too, looked solid but fell for 20, bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Amid the flurry of dismissals, Deepti Sharma held her ground with a composed 58 off 58 balls, while Richa Ghosh’s cameo (34 off 24) injected late momentum. India closed at 298/7, the second-highest total ever in a Women’s World Cup final — just behind Australia’s 356/5 against England in 2022.
For South Africa, Khaka’s 3/58 was the lone bright spot in a largely erratic bowling display marred by dropped catches and missed opportunities.
South Africa’s Chase: Wolvaardt Wages a Lone Battle
Chasing 299 for history, South Africa started brightly. Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits rotated strike well and punished loose balls to bring up fifty in just 8.4 overs. But a moment of brilliance from Amanjot Kaur — a direct hit from mid-off — removed Brits for 23, breaking a 51-run opening stand.
Anneke Bosch followed soon after, trapped LBW by Shree Charani, and South Africa began to wobble. Wolvaardt, though, stood firm, crafting an innings of grace and grit. She reached her fourth fifty of the tournament off 45 balls and later her century off 96 — becoming only the second player after Alyssa Healy to score centuries in both a semifinal and final of a 50-over World Cup.
But around her, wickets tumbled. Sune Luus fell to Shafali, who followed it up with the big scalp of Marizanne Kapp (4), caught behind by Richa Ghosh. From 123/4, the Proteas were suddenly in trouble.
Annerie Dercksen tried to turn things around with an aggressive 35 off 37, striking two sixes to keep the chase alive. Her 61-run stand with Wolvaardt momentarily raised South African hopes. But Deepti Sharma — calm and calculating — broke the partnership with a dipping delivery that removed Dercksen.
From there, it was the Deepti show. She dismissed Wolvaardt for 101, Chloe Tryon for single digits, and wrapped up the innings by claiming Nadine de Klerk as her fifth victim — finishing with a historic 5/39.
As the final wicket fell at 246, the DY Patil Stadium erupted. Deepti became the first Indian to take a five-wicket haul in a Women’s World Cup final — a performance for the ages.
The Night India Rewrote Its Story
For Harmanpreet Kaur, this wasn’t just about lifting a trophy — it was about fulfilling destiny. The woman who has given her heart and soul to Indian women’s cricket still carried the scars of that final eight years ago. This time, her girls ensured she didn’t relive that heartbreak.
As Harmanpreet latched on to Nadine de Klerk’s offering while backpedalling at extra cover, commentator Ian Bishop’s words echoed through the stadium: “Inspiring generations.”
It was poetic — the baton passed from Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami to a new generation led by Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Jemimah, Deepti, and Richa. For head coach Amol Muzumdar, who never played for India despite a prolific domestic career, this triumph was deeply personal — a healing of old wounds through the success of his team.
What This Win Means for India
This victory is more than just a trophy — it’s a revolution. Women’s cricket in India has often lived in the shadows, waiting for a moment that could change perception, inspire investment, and ignite a new generation of dreamers.
If June 25, 1983, when Kapil’s Devils conquered Lord’s, changed Indian men’s cricket forever, November 2, 2025, will be remembered as the night that transformed Indian women’s cricket.
As Rohit Sharma, watching from the stands, whispered a silent prayer that Harmanpreet would not share his fate from November 19, 2023, the Indian captain stood tall — smiling through tears, trophy in hand, surrounded by her jubilant teammates.
The wait was finally over. From heartbreak to history, the women had rewritten their story — and this time, they wrote it in gold.