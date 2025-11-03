Image Credit : Getty

The stage was set, the stands were packed, and the noise was deafening when South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to field. What followed was a batting display that mixed flair with focus.

India’s openers — Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma — gave the hosts a dream start. The duo put up a 104-run opening stand, only the second century partnership in a Women’s World Cup final after Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy’s 160-run stand for Australia in 2022. Mandhana, ever the picture of grace, struck 45 off 53 balls, while Shafali played the innings of her life — an 87 off 78 balls, laced with seven boundaries and two sixes.

For Shafali, this wasn’t just an innings — it was redemption. Drafted back into the squad after Pratika Rawal’s injury, the 21-year-old from Haryana had spent weeks in domestic cricket, fighting self-doubt and form. On the grandest stage, she found her redemption arc.

Her fearless approach set the tone early, as she tore into South Africa’s bowlers, forcing them into defensive lines. When she finally fell, trying to accelerate the scoring, she had already laid a foundation for India’s highest score in a World Cup final.

After her departure, Jemimah Rodrigues — the hero of the semifinal — looked set for another big knock before a stunning catch from Wolvaardt at cover off Ayabonga Khaka cut her short for 24. Harmanpreet Kaur, too, looked solid but fell for 20, bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Amid the flurry of dismissals, Deepti Sharma held her ground with a composed 58 off 58 balls, while Richa Ghosh’s cameo (34 off 24) injected late momentum. India closed at 298/7, the second-highest total ever in a Women’s World Cup final — just behind Australia’s 356/5 against England in 2022.

For South Africa, Khaka’s 3/58 was the lone bright spot in a largely erratic bowling display marred by dropped catches and missed opportunities.