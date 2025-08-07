Image Credit : Getty

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has checked into the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) to begin his recovery and rehabilitation process to regain fitness after surgery on a sports hernia. However, there is no official confirmation yet on his availability for the Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar’s last appearance in competitive cricket was in the IPL 2025. Since the 34-year-old is still uncertain about his participation in the Asia Cup, the question is, who will lead Team India in case he is not available?

Axar Patel was Suryakumar Yadav’s Deputy in the T20I series against England, and Hardik Pandya was just an all-rounder, though he captained the side in the past. With Axar relatively new to the leadership, having led Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025, it remains to be seen whether the selectors pick the all-rounder as captain or look for an alternative option if Suryakumar Yadav does not get fit in time.