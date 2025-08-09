Image Credit : Getty

The defending champions, Team India, will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign when they take on the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE), on September 10. The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will be in a T20 format, keeping in mind next year’s T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

India hold the record for the most titles in the history of the Asia Cup, with eight titles, six in ODI format and two in T20 format. With the Asia Cup 2025 just a month away, let’s take a look at why this prestigious continental tournament is important for the Men in Blue.