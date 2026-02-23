A viral video of a cricket coach throwing leather balls at young players has sparked debate online, with some calling it child abuse and others defending it as tough training, raising questions about the fine line between coaching and harm.

A video of a cricket coach’s brutal training method has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread reactions. A cricket coach is often seen as a figure of authority and serves as a mentor and guide to every young trainee under their supervision.

Aspiring cricketers training under such coaches are expected to develop skills, discipline, and resilience, but at times, the methods can cross the line and become intimidating or unsafe. Cricket coaches often make their students train harder, fixing the areas of improvement while pushing their limits in order to get better at the sport.

However, the training methods can be turned into brutal and intimidating exercises if cricket coaches use fear or excessive force instead of guidance and gradual skill-building. Such an incident came into the spotlight after a video of a cricket coach apparently using intimidating methods, including hurling hard balls at young trainees, went viral online.

32-Second of Brutal Training

The brutal and intimidating training methods by the cricket coach have caught the attention of the netizens on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter). In a 32-second video that went viral on X, a cricket coach, somewhere in India, was seen intimidating the young aspiring cricketers at his academy.

The cricket coach, wearing a shirt with the name ‘Rahul’ on the back, was seen forcefully throwing leather balls at trainees, who were patiently following his instructions. A young boy appeared to be having pain in his hand after repeatedly getting hit by the fast-moving balls during the catching drill.

Coach also intimidated a young trainee, saying, ‘Darega Toh Marega’. (If you are afraid, I will hit you.)

The intimidating or fear-based approach by the cricket coach highlighted the fine line between building resilience and causing potential harm to young athletes, who trust their coaches to guide them safely.

Such methods can either cause physical harm to young aspiring cricketers or undermine the confidence of the trainees, instilling fear instead of motivation, and potentially discouraging young kids from pursuing the sport they love the most.

‘That's Not Training, That’s Risking Injuries’

A viral video of a cricket coach’s intimidating method of training has sparked widespread debate online, with the majority of the netizens strongly condemning the approach as unsafe and counterproductive.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), the users were left divided by the coach’s training method, with some condemning the method as unsafe, excessive, and terrorising rather than constructive, while others admitted it is tought but defended, saying that it is necessary drill to build hand strength, resilience, and prepare young players for the realities of the game.

Training methods at cricket academies are often debatable as coaches balance the fine line between discipline and safety. Some coaches may use rigorous and high-intensity drills to toughen young players and stimulate real-match conditions, while others prioritize gradual skill-building and ensuring the physical and mental well-being of the players.

Coaches’ training methods often differ from academy to academy, but at times, excessive and rigorous methods could cross the fine line between effective coaching and harmful practice, putting young athletes at risk of injury, fear, or burnout.