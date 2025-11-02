Deepti Sharma’s calm half-century and Richa Ghosh’s explosive cameo powered India to 298/6 in the Women’s World Cup final against South Africa. Their late surge reignited India’s title hopes and sent fans into a social media frenzy.

IND vs SA, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: In a high-stakes Women’s World Cup final that began with a rain delay and ended with hearts racing, India’s dependable all-rounder Deepti Sharma and one of the finest finishers Richa Ghosh once again rose to the occasion, guiding her team to a fighting total of 298/6 against South Africa at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

Deepti crafted a composed 58 off 58 balls, steering the innings when wickets were tumbling at the other end. Partnering with the fearless Richa Ghosh, she helped India regain control in the death overs after South Africa’s bowlers had clawed their way back.

Richa unleashed a stunning cameo — 34 runs off 24 balls — laced with audacious stroke play. Her aggression in the final overs not only lifted the scoring rate but reignited belief among fans that India could still cross the 290-mark.

South Africa Win Toss, Put India In

Earlier in the day, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first after a two-hour delay caused by a wet outfield. The decision initially seemed to backfire as India’s openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana came out all guns blazing.

The opening duo put on a dazzling 104-run stand that silenced the Cape Town crowd. Shafali, continuing her golden run after replacing Pratika Rawal in the semifinal, blasted 87 off 78 balls — her first fifty in over three years.

Smriti Mandhana provided perfect support with a fluent 45, rotating the strike and punishing loose deliveries as India scored at nearly seven runs an over during the powerplay.

Middle-Order Stumble Halts Momentum

Just when India looked set for a 300-plus total, South Africa’s bowlers struck back. Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) led the charge, removing Shafali and Jemimah Rodrigues (24) in quick succession.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20) tried to rebuild alongside Deepti but was undone by Nonkululeko Mlaba (1/47). The slide continued when Amanjot Kaur fell cheaply, leaving India needing another spark — which Deepti and Richa soon provided.

Social Media Explodes as India Finish Strong

As Deepti brought up her 18th ODI half-century — and third of this tournament — social media erupted in celebration. Hashtags like #DeeptiTheDependable and #RichaRocks began trending across platforms.

Fans hailed the pair’s partnership as the “turning point” of the innings, with many calling it a “World Cup-saving stand.” The energy online mirrored the buzz inside the stadium, as chants of “India, India!” echoed with every boundary.

With 298 runs on the board, the Women in Blue have given themselves — and their fans — plenty to dream about as the final heads into its decisive half.

