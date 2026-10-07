Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls as India swept Zimbabwe 3-0. She broke down in tears while thanking her batting coach, prompting fans to rally behind her amid the pressure following her exit from the captaincy.

The former India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur broke down in tears during the post-match presentation following the team’s 92-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday, October 20.

The Women in Blue, under Smriti Mandhana’s captaincy, swept the three-match T20I series 3-0 with a victory over Zimbabwe. After posting a total of 216/7, thanks to brilliant fifties by former skipper Harmanpreet (91) and opener Shafali Verma (69), India's bowling attack, led by Nandani Sharma (3/18) restricted the visitors to 124/7 in 20 overs.

However, Harmanpreet Kaur stole the spotlight with her 25-ball fifty and played a knock of 91 off 41 balls, including 10 fours and 5 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 221.95, marking an emotional return to top form after a lean patch.

Also Read: Harmanpreet, Shafali star as India crush Zimbabwe by 92 runs for 3-0 sweep

Harmanpreet Kaur in Tears After Stunning Knock

As Team India clinched the T20I series sweep against Zimbabwe, the former skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who had a poor outing in the first match before silencing the critics with a brilliant 91-run knock that lit up the Raipur stadium, became emotional during the post-match presentation

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the 37-year-old reflected on her return to form and credited former India head coach WV Raman for his encouraging words, but broke down in tears when she mentioned her batting coach, Himanshu Chawla, and Munish Bali, who helped her regain her rhythm in the nets.

“Batting is key for me, and I just want to keep working on it and repeating those processes in the nets,” Harmanpreet said.

“I really want to give credit to my batting coach Himanshu bhaiya (Himanshu Chawla), who has been working very hard with me and understands the kind of batting I can do, and today's batting is all about him," he added,

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Harmanpreet Kaur was struggling with her form as she scored just three fifties in her previous 20 T20I innings before turning things around in style with this record-breaking innings. Her return to peak form comes as a massive boost for the Indian side as they look ahead to upcoming international assignments.

With senior stalwarts finding their rhythm and younger players stepping up, the Women in Blue continue to cement their dominance on the global stage.

‘Being Harmanpreet Kaur Isn’t Easy’: Fans React To Her Emotional Moment

Harmanpreet Kaur’s emotional post-match presentation has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts expressing support for the former captain, praising her match-winning knock and acknowledging the pressure she may have faced during her lean patch and following her captaincy exit.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Harmanpreet’s resilience, with some highlighting how the responsibility of captaincy may have weighed on her, while others believe that the veteran should have continued as captain at least till the inaugural edition of the Women’s Champions Trophy, which will take place in February next year.

Another section of fans highlighted the importance of Harmanpreet’s 91-run knock after stepping down as captain, suggesting that playing without the burden of leadership could help her regain her best form.

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In her T20I career, Harmanpreet Kaur has aggregated 4438 runs, including a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 30.60 in 213 matches.

Also Read: ICC T20I Rankings: Charani, Deepti stay on top; Gaud, Nandani rise