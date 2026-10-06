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Women’s ODI World Cup Triumph to Lord’s Test Victory: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Top 7 India Captaincy Achievements
Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as India women’s captain across formats after a second Asian Games gold. Her tenure had seven milestones, including a maiden ODI World Cup and four Asia Cup titles, making her India’s most successful captain.
Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down as India Captain
Indian women’s veteran batter and legendary leader, Harmanpreet Kaur, decided to step down from her captaincy duties across all formats of the game on Tuesday, October 6. The decision was announced after she led the Women in Blue to a second consecutive gold medal at the recently concluded Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.
Taking to her social media handles, Harmanpreet shared an emotional message, reflecting on her journey as India's women’s captain while expressing gratitude for the memories, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with her for the rest of her life.
As Harmanpreet Kaur steps away from Team India’s captaincy duties, let’s take a top seven defining milestones of her extraordinary tenure reveals why she departs as the greatest leader in the history of Indian women’s cricket.
1. Women’s ODI World Cup Triumph
For 46 years, the Indian women’s team had been chasing the elusive trophy until Harmanpreet Kaur’s Women in Blue ended a nearly 5-decade wait for their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup, defeating South Africa on home soil in November 2025.
Harmanpreet Kaur became the 11th captain after Rachel Heyhoe Flint, Sharon Tredea, Karen Smithies, Belinda Clarke, Emily Drumm, Charlotte Edwards, Jodie Fields, Heather Knight, and Meg Lanning to win the Women’s ODI World Cup, joining an elite list of captains to have lifted the prestigious trophy.
Additionally, Harmanpreet is the fourth Indian captain after Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma to win an ICC tournament, joining an exclusive group of leaders to claim a senior global title for the nation.
Also Read: Jay Shah lauds BCCI, Indian teams for fourth Asian Games cricket gold
2. Four Asia Cup Titles
Under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women’s team clinched four Asia Cup titles, making her the most successful captain in the tournament's history and setting a benchmark for continental dominance.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s first Asia Cup title as Indian captain came in 2012, when he stepped in as stand-in skipper after regular skipper Mithali Raj and vice-captain Jhulan Goswami were ruled out of the final due to injuries. Thereafter, the Women in Blue won in 2016, 2022, and 2024 under Harmanpreet’s captaincy.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership journey on the continental stage began remarkably early, marking her out as a tactical leader long before she took over the full-time reins.
3. Historic Lord’s Test Victory
The Women’s Lord's Test between England and India was the first-ever red-ball match played at the venue, and Harmanpreet Kaur orchestrated a historic victory to engrave her name permanently in cricket folklore.
Team India scripted a historic victory by defeating the hosts, England, by 270 runs to complete a legendary performance at the Home of Cricket, cementing Harmanpreet Kaur’s legacy as one of the finest captains in international cricket history.
This was India women’s Test victory on English soil since their six-wicket victory over England under Mithali Raj’s captaincy in 2014, marking India's first away Test win against the English side in twelve years.
4. Back-to-Back Asian Games Gold Medals
Harmanpreet Kaur further etched her name in the history books of international cricket by leading the national team to back-to-back gold medals at the Asian Games in 2022 and 2026, cementing her legacy as one of the most decorated leaders in the sport's history.
The 37-year-old’s success at the Asian Games added her crown to a stellar list of accolades on the continental stage, solidifying her unmatched legacy as a pioneer of Indian women's cricket. With six Asian titles under her belt, Harmanpreet leaves behind an unmatched leadership legacy on all fronts.
No captain has ever won four Asia Cup titles and two Asian Games gold medals, making Harmanpreet Kaur the first-ever captain to achieve this historic feat.
Also Read: WPL 2027: Mumbai Indians retain Harmanpreet, release six players
5. Dominance in Women’s T20Is
Harmanpreet Kaur’s legacy as India's women’s captain has been defined by relentless consistency, tactical ingenuity, and an unmatched ability to cross the finish line.
Under her captaincy, the Women in Blue have registered 92 victories in 155 T20I matches, with a win percentage of 59.35%, making her the most successful captain in the history of Women’s T20Is and further cementing her status as one of the most accomplished leaders in the format.
Additionally, Harmanpreet became the first captain to lead a national team in over 150 matches in Women’s T20Is, further highlighting her remarkable longevity and consistency as a leader in the shortest format.
6. Most Wins as Indian Women Captain Across all Formats
Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the most successful women’s captains in the history of international cricket, having won 126 matches in 211 outings, boasting an incredible win percentage of nearly 60%.
Under Harmanpreet’s leadership, the Indian women’s team has achieved greater success compared to Mithali Raj’s tenure, with the former emerging as the most successful captain in terms of overall wins across formats.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy saw India win 92 T20Is, 30 ODIs, and 4 Tests, including a historic Test victory at Lord’s, further underlining her impact across all three formats of the game.
7. First-Ever Test Win against Australia
In December 2023, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s team clinched a historic maiden Test victory against the mighty Australians by 8 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Indian women’s team's historic Test victory against Australia came at a time when India had never beaten the Australian side in 10 previous Test meetings, having lost four and drawn six. Under Harmanpreet’s leadership, India finally broke the long-standing jinx against Australia.
With this, India became just the third team after England and New Zealand to defeat Australia in women’s Tests, cementing a monumental milestone under her inspirational leadership.
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