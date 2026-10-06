Indian women’s veteran batter and legendary leader, Harmanpreet Kaur, decided to step down from her captaincy duties across all formats of the game on Tuesday, October 6. The decision was announced after she led the Women in Blue to a second consecutive gold medal at the recently concluded Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Taking to her social media handles, Harmanpreet shared an emotional message, reflecting on her journey as India's women’s captain while expressing gratitude for the memories, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with her for the rest of her life.

As Harmanpreet Kaur steps away from Team India’s captaincy duties, let’s take a top seven defining milestones of her extraordinary tenure reveals why she departs as the greatest leader in the history of Indian women’s cricket.