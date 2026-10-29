Former Sri Lanka cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara accused Ryanair gate staff at Dublin Airport of discriminatory and threatening behavior toward his family. The shocking incident has sparked broader discussions about the treatment of international passengers at European transit hubs.

Former Sri Lanka captain and batting legend Kumar Sangakkara recently went viral after accusing Ryanair gate personnel at Dublin Airport of discriminatory and threatening behavior toward him and his family on Wednesday, October 28.

Sangakkara, who is currently the head coach of Rajasthan Royals, was travelling with his family, including wife Yehali and their twin children, Kavith and Swyree, to Dublin as he celebrated his 49th birthday on Tuesday, October 27, before boarding a flight at Dublin Airport to return home in Colombo.

However, the former Sri Lanka’s captain’s family flight back home was overshadowed by what he described as discriminatory, rude, and threatening behavior from Ryanair gate personnel. Ryanair is a Dublin-based ultra-low-cost airline operating across Europe.

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Sangakkara Alleges Discrimination by Ryanair Gate Staff

Kumar Sangakkara’s return flight from Dublin to Colombo has apparently been overshadowed by what he described as a shocking ordeal involving discriminatory and threatening behavior from the airline's gate staff.

Taking to his official X handle (formerly Twitter), the former Sri Lanka captain alleged that he and his family experienced hostility, procedural errors, and an aggressive demeanour from airline personnel.

“Has anyone experienced discriminatory gate personnel @Ryanair in Dublin? I, with my family, just did, and it was shocking.” Sangakkara wrote on X.

“The tone of address and the mishandling of procedure and threatening behavior. Unacceptable for any passenger. First bad experience in Dublin," he added.

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The recent cases of discrimination in Ireland, where the incident has brought renewed attention to broader concerns regarding anti-Asian racism, xenophobia, and the treatment of international passengers at European transit hubs.

As part of a growing conversation around passenger treatment at European airports, public figures and fans have demanded that Ryanair management look into the incident.

Sri Lankan Tech Entrepreneur Reacts to Sangakkara’s Discrimination

Former Sri Lanka captain and President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Kumar Sangakkara’s allegations of discrimination by Ryanair personnel at Dublin Airport quickly drew a response from tech entrepreneur Sanjiva Weerawarana, who shared his own recurring encounters with bias while living and traveling across Western nations.

Sharing his own experience on his X handle, he wrote:

“Kumar, I have experienced discrimination in every part of the West. I lived there for 16 years, traveled back and forth for another 25, and now I'm done.

“Don't miss it for a bit and will only go for something I need to go to; I see no need to accept being treated like s**t.”

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To which Sangakkara replied:

“It is quite jarring when you experience it, @sanjiva”

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Meanwhile, Ryanair has not responded to Kumar Sangakkara’s allegations or issued an official statement addressing the incident. It remains to be seen whether the airline will launch an internal inquiry into the staff's conduct or reach out to the legendary cricketer to resolve the matter.

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