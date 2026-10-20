The former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has been promoted to the role of the BCCI senior men’s team chief selector, succeeding Ajit Agarkar, stepping into the role following Ajit Agarkar’s departure.

Ojha has already been part of the selection committee as the South Zone representative and was the front-runner to take over the helm of excellence. In place of Ojha, another former India spinner, Ramesh Powar has stepped into the panel to fill the vacant West Zone representative post, which Ajit Agarkar held previously.

🚨 Announcement 🚨 Mr Ramesh Powar @imrameshpowar appointed to Men’s Selection Committee. Based on seniority (most Tests), Mr Pragyan Ojha @pragyanojha will chair the Committee. BCCI appreciates Mr Ajit Agarkar @imAagarkar for his commitment, conviction and contribution during his tenure as Chairman of the Committee. Details ▶️ https://t.co/z0jcyPWkr0 #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2026

Pragyan Ojha’s promotion to the chief of the selection committee was based on his seniority, having played 24 Test matches, picking 113 wickets in the longest format. Ramesh Powar’s addition to the selection panel has reshaped the committee, with Ojha taking charge as chief selector and the former India spinner joining as the West Zone representative.

The five-member committee comprises Pragyan Ojha, Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Powar, who will collectively oversee selections for India’s senior men’s team.