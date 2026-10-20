Captain Temba Bavuma's career-best 179 and Simon Harmer's 82 led South Africa's fightback. The hosts declared at 425/9, taking a 133-run lead. Australia lost an early wicket, ending Day 3 at 3/1, trailing by 422 runs.

Bavuma Leads South Africa's Recovery Resuming at 97/5 after a rain-affected second day, South Africa were under pressure but Bavuma anchored the innings with a determined knock, finding valuable support from the lower order.The hosts had slipped to 110/6 after Wiaan Mulder was dismissed for 13, but Bavuma and Marco Jansen turned the innings around with a crucial seventh-wicket partnership. Jansen scored 85 off 100 deliveries before falling to Scott Boland, with Travis Head taking the catch, as South Africa reached 242/7.Bavuma continued to hold firm, bringing up his century and then moving past his previous Test best of 172. Harmer then joined Bavuma to produce another decisive stand, adding 183 runs for the eighth wicket and helping South Africa move well beyond Australia's first-innings total of 292. Their partnership became South Africa's highest eighth-wicket stand in Test cricket.Harmer scored 82, his highest Test score, before being bowled by Marnus Labuschagne, while Bavuma was dismissed for 179, caught behind by Alex Carey off Mitchell Starc. South Africa declared at 425/9, securing a first-innings lead of 133 runs. South Africa’s 425/9d is also their second-highest innings total against Australia at Gqeberha, behind 470/8d in 1970. Boland Shines for Australia Australia’s bowling effort was led by Scott Boland, who claimed a five-wicket haul with figures of 5/81 in 29 overs, including seven maiden overs. Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets for 89 runs in 24.1 overs, while Marnus Labuschagne took one wicket for eight runs in two overs. Josh Hazlewood conceded 43 runs in 14 overs. Skipper Pat Cummins gave away 96 runs in 26 overs, and Beau Webster returned figures of 0/43 in 19 overs. Matt Renshaw and Nic Maddinson also bowled, conceding 33 and 24 runs respectively without taking a wicket. Historic Five-For for Boland At 37 years 190 days, Boland also became the second-oldest Australian seamer to claim a Test five-for, behind Frank Laver (39y 231d), who took 8/31 against England at Manchester in 1909. The right-arm seamer is also the first Australian since Jason Gillespie (5/54) in 1997 to claim a five-for at Gqeberha (PE). Australia Under Pressure at Stumps Australia's second innings began under pressure in fading light, and South Africa struck early when returning pacer Kagiso Rabada dismissed Maddinson for a duck, with Harmer taking the catch. Australia reached 3/1 at stumps, with Travis Head and nightwatchman Boland at the crease. The visitors will need a strong batting effort on Day 4 to prevent the hosts from taking control of the match.(ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) South Africa displayed a strong fightback against Australia on Day 3 of the second Test at St George's Park on Tuesday, with captain Temba Bavuma scoring a career-best 179 and Simon Harmer contributing 82 as the hosts declared their first innings at 425 for nine. Australia lost opener Nic Maddinson late in the day and finished at 3/1, with visitors trailing by 422 runs at the stumps on Day 3.Resuming at 97/5 after a rain-affected second day, South Africa were under pressure but Bavuma anchored the innings with a determined knock, finding valuable support from the lower order.The hosts had slipped to 110/6 after Wiaan Mulder was dismissed for 13, but Bavuma and Marco Jansen turned the innings around with a crucial seventh-wicket partnership. Jansen scored 85 off 100 deliveries before falling to Scott Boland, with Travis Head taking the catch, as South Africa reached 242/7.Bavuma continued to hold firm, bringing up his century and then moving past his previous Test best of 172. Harmer then joined Bavuma to produce another decisive stand, adding 183 runs for the eighth wicket and helping South Africa move well beyond Australia's first-innings total of 292. Their partnership became South Africa's highest eighth-wicket stand in Test cricket.Harmer scored 82, his highest Test score, before being bowled by Marnus Labuschagne, while Bavuma was dismissed for 179, caught behind by Alex Carey off Mitchell Starc. South Africa declared at 425/9, securing a first-innings lead of 133 runs. South Africa’s 425/9d is also their second-highest innings total against Australia at Gqeberha, behind 470/8d in 1970.Australia’s bowling effort was led by Scott Boland, who claimed a five-wicket haul with figures of 5/81 in 29 overs, including seven maiden overs. Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets for 89 runs in 24.1 overs, while Marnus Labuschagne took one wicket for eight runs in two overs. Josh Hazlewood conceded 43 runs in 14 overs. Skipper Pat Cummins gave away 96 runs in 26 overs, and Beau Webster returned figures of 0/43 in 19 overs. Matt Renshaw and Nic Maddinson also bowled, conceding 33 and 24 runs respectively without taking a wicket.At 37 years 190 days, Boland also became the second-oldest Australian seamer to claim a Test five-for, behind Frank Laver (39y 231d), who took 8/31 against England at Manchester in 1909. The right-arm seamer is also the first Australian since Jason Gillespie (5/54) in 1997 to claim a five-for at Gqeberha (PE).Australia's second innings began under pressure in fading light, and South Africa struck early when returning pacer Kagiso Rabada dismissed Maddinson for a duck, with Harmer taking the catch. Australia reached 3/1 at stumps, with Travis Head and nightwatchman Boland at the crease. The visitors will need a strong batting effort on Day 4 to prevent the hosts from taking control of the match.(ANI)