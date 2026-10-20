Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh congratulated para-athletes Deepthi Jeevanji and Manish Narwal for winning gold and silver medals respectively at the Asian Para Games 2026, calling their wins a matter of immense national pride.

Social Welfare Minister, Government of Delhi, Ravinder Indraj Singh, expressed happiness over the remarkable achievements of Indian para-athletes Deepthi Jeevanji and Manish Narwal at the Asian Para Games 2026, extending his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to both athletes.

A Matter of Immense Pride

Ravinder Indraj Singh said that Deepthi Jeevanji’s gold medal in the women’s 400m T20 event and Manish Narwal’s silver medal in the men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event were a matter of immense pride for the nation. Through their outstanding performances, both athletes have demonstrated that great achievements can be attained through strong willpower, consistent hard work and self-confidence.

An Inspiration for an Inclusive Society

The Social Welfare Minister stated that the achievements of athletes with disabilities go beyond the realm of sports, strengthening the values of equal opportunities, self-reliance and an inclusive society. Their struggles and accomplishments serve as an inspiration to millions of persons with disabilities, young people and aspiring sportspersons. Their success also reinforces the importance of recognising the talent of persons with disabilities, respecting their achievements and encouraging them to pursue their aspirations.

Ravinder Indraj Singh further said that the empowerment of persons with disabilities is an important component of the broader objectives of social welfare. The achievements of such talented athletes strengthen the belief that, with appropriate opportunities, self-confidence and determination, persons with disabilities can establish their identity and excel in every field.

The Minister wished both athletes a bright future and expressed hope that they would continue to bring glory to the country through their outstanding performances in the years ahead.

India's Performance at Asian Para Games

India delivered an impressive performance on Day 2 of the Asian Para Games 2026, taking its medal tally to 35, comprising nine gold, 11 silver and 15 bronze medals, to remain sixth in the overall standings. (ANI)