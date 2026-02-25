Team India takes on Zimbabwe in a crucial T20 WC Super 8 clash, needing a win to keep semi-final hopes alive. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said changes, including Sanju Samson’s possible return, are being considered for the struggling top order.

Team India will take on Zimbabwe in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, February 25. The Men in Blue suffered a significant setback in their chances of qualifying for the semi-final following a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa in their Super 8 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.

The heavy defeat to South Africa, the defending champions' net run rate (NRR) plunged to -3.888, significantly hurting their chances of advancing to the semifinal. The Men in Blue’s path to the final four has received a further setback after the West Indies’ victory over Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, leaving India needing a win against Zimbabwe to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

With India’s semifinal chances hanging by a thread, there have been demands to changes in the playing XI, especially the left-heavy top order, which has been struggling for form and balance, prompting calls for the return of Sanju Samson to strengthen India’s batting for the must-win Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe.

‘There Can Be Changes’

On the eve of the crucial Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that the team management is considering changes to the playing XI due to a left-heavy top order facing an off-spinner. However, Kotak stated that the playing XI has not been finalized, and it will take place before the crucial match.

“There can be changes. Obviously, we discuss these things because the two openers and the number three are left-handed, and the opposition has an off-spinner,” Kotak said at the press conference.

“Personally, I don’t think that is a problem, but since we lost three games and lost a wicket in the first over, any team would think about it."

“We are thinking and will see how it goes. We never decide the team too early, and it is not fair to reveal our plans so far in advance. But yes, there will definitely be discussions," he added.

In the T20 World Cup 2026, the trio of Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma has struggled against off-spinners, often losing early wickets and failing to build substantial partnerships. The trio combined scored just 67 runs against off-spinners in the ongoing edition of the tournament, highlighting the top-order’s struggle.

Will Sanju Samson Return?

Sanju Samson made his World Cup debut against Namibia in the absence of Abhishek Sharma, who was ruled out due to a stomach infection, and scored a quickfire 22 off 8 balls, including three sixes and a four, at a strike rate of 275. However, the Kerala cricketer was benched for the remainder of the matches after Abhishek’s return to the playing XI.

According to the reports, Samson had an extended batting session in Chennai, indicating his potential return to the playing XI. However, Sitanshu Kotak stated that net sessions do not indicate final selection. Though Samson’s inclusion is being discussed, no decisions have been made for the crucial Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe.

“Normally, Abhishek does not start batting in the nets; he usually bats second. As far as Sanju is concerned, he would normally bat if we have the time because he is the third opener. He bats in different slots, and sometimes he wants to do specific drills, so that is not an indication." Kotak said.

“Yes, there will definitely be discussions about playing him, but the nets do not give any indications," he added.

Apart from the potential return of Samson to the playing XI, there is a likelihood that Axar Patel, who was benched in the last two matches, will be included for the crucial clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai.