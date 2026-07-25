Ishan Kishan's missed run-out in the second T20I against Zimbabwe went viral, with fans calling it a hilarious "brainfade moment." Despite the comical error behind the stumps, Kishan starred with a match-winning 81 as India sealed the series with a dominant victory.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan had a brainfade moment in the second T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 25. The Men in Blue clinched the series 2-0 with a dominant 90-run victory over the hosts, marking their second consecutive comprehensive win of the tour.

After posting a solid total of 219/5 in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries by Ishan Kishan (81) and Tilak Varma (60), alongside vital contributions from skipper Shreyas Iyer (25) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (20), the visitors bundled out Zimbabwe for 129 in 17.5 overs, despite a fiery 19-ball 32 by opener Brian Bennett.

Abhishek Sharma led the bowling attack with figures of 3/17 at an economy rate of 6 in his spell of 2.5 overs. Yash Thakur (2/30) and Prince Yadav (2/10) also chipped in with crucial wickets, ensuring a comprehensive team performance to seal the series with a match to spare.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM: Iyer hails team as India seal series with 90-run win

Ishan Kishan’s Brainfade Moment Goes Viral

As Team India clinched a comprehensive victory and sealed a series win over Zimbabwe, Ishan Kishan found himself at the centre of social media chatter after he missed an opportunity to run out apparently due to a moment of absolute confusion as the batter got completely stuck mid-pitch, leaving Ishan slow to react and failing to capitalise on the run-out opportunity,

The incident took place in the 15th over of Zimbabwe’s run chase when Zimbabwean batter Tadiwanashe Maruman punched a delivery off Ravi Bishnoi toward sweeper cover. As the fielder threw the ball back in, the confusion unfolded as the non-striker Newman Nyamhuri blindly charged more than halfway down the track for a second run, but was loudly sent back by his partner.

The throw came in from the deep straight to Ishan Kishan, but instead of calmly removing the bails or making a quick underarm throw, the wicketkeeper attempted a lazy underarm flick that missed the stumps by a whisker. Ishan could only stand in disbelief as the stranded batter escaped and scrambled back to safety just in time.

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Though Team India was in a commanding position, reducing Zimbabwe to 118/7 in 15 overs, Ishan Kishan’s comical error appeared to be the only minor blemish on an otherwise stellar personal and team performance.

Before his brain fade, the southpaw played a brilliant knock of 81 off 44 balls, including 9 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 184.09, helping India post a commanding total of 219 on the board.

Fans React After Ishan Kishan's Costly Brain Fade

Ishan Kishan’s brain fade moment, which resulted in a missed run-out opportunity, quickly went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), sparking hilarious reactions and memes by fans and cricket enthusiasts on the platform.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts flooded the platform with hilarious memes and reactions, poking fun at the India wicketkeeper's lapse behind the stumps. Many joked that Ishan Kishan went from smashing a match-winning 81 to producing a comical brainfade, while others called it a ‘huge blunder’ and an ‘absolute nightmare.’

Several users remarked that he had ‘gambled all of his aura,’ with many relieved the error came in a non-crucial situation and turned into meme material rather than proving costly for Team India.

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Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has been in impressive form in T20Is since his return to international cricket this year. In 22 matches, Ishan has amassed 783 runs, including a century and 6 fifties, at an average of 35.59 and an impressive strike rate of 180.83.

Also Read: Fielding, shot selection let us down, says Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza