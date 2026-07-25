Following the passing of Sir Garry Sobers, West Indies captain Roston Chase said the team is determined to honour the legend's legacy. They aim to give their all in the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan to make him and the region proud.

West Indies Determined to Honour Sir Garry Sobers

West Indies captain Roston Chase said Sir Garry Sobers' passing was a deeply emotional moment for West Indies cricket, adding that the team is determined to honour the legendary cricketer's legacy by giving their best in the two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting Saturday at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

In a video posted by ESPNcricinfo, Chase said the West Indies team is determined to honour Sir Garry Sobers' legacy following his passing. He added that the team will give their best effort to make the legendary cricketer, themselves and the entire region proud. "Sir Garry's a very important figure in West Indies cricket, so we really want to go out there and do it for him. Obviously, he passed away; that's a sad moment in the cricketing fraternity. But like I said, we just want to go out there and make him proud, make ourselves proud and make the entire region proud, so we're going to go out there and give it our all," Chase said.

Remembering a Cricket Legend

An Illustrious International Career

Sobers, who passed away on July 17, represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches between 1954 and 1974, scoring 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, including 26 centuries, while also claiming 235 wickets. His ability to excel as a left-handed batter, a versatile left-arm bowler capable of seam, orthodox spin and wrist spin, and a brilliant fielder earned him universal acclaim as one of the game's complete cricketers.

Historic Achievements and Accolades

Among his greatest achievements was his unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958, then the highest individual score in Test cricket, a record that stood for 36 years. In 1968, while playing county cricket for Nottinghamshire, he became the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket, achieving the feat against Malcolm Nash of Glamorgan. Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975 for his services to cricket, Sobers was later named one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the 20th Century in 2000. His legacy also lives on through the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, the ICC's annual award presented to the outstanding men's international cricketer across all formats. Sobers' passing marks the end of one of cricket's most celebrated chapters, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the sporting world. (ANI)