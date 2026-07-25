India posted 219/5 against Zimbabwe in the second T20I, equalling their record for the most 200-plus totals in a calendar year. Ishan Kishan (81) and Tilak Varma (60*) were the top scorers, powering India to a commanding total in Harare.

India Equals Record for Most 200+ T20I Totals

India continued their dominance in T20I cricket, equalling their own record for the most 200-plus totals in a calendar year after posting 219/5 against Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Saturday. The 219-run total marked India's ninth score of 200 or more in T20Is in 2026, matching their tally from 2024. India had previously recorded seven 200-plus totals in 2023, while Japan also achieved the feat seven times in 2024 and Austria did so in 2025. England and South Africa each registered six such totals in 2022, while the West Indies also reached the mark six times in 2024.

With their latest 200-plus score, India have now crossed the 200-run mark 52 times in T20I cricket, comfortably ahead of South Africa, who are next on the list with 29 such totals.

Kishan, Tilak Power India to 219/5

Coming to the match, India posted a formidable 219/5 after being asked to bat first in the ongoing match against Zimbabwe, with Ishan Kishan smashing a blistering 81 and Tilak Varma remaining unbeaten on 60 to power the visitors to a commanding total. Despite losing early wickets, India recovered through a crucial partnership between Kishan and Tilak, before the duo accelerated the scoring rate in the middle and death overs to put Zimbabwe under pressure.

Early Wickets and Powerplay

After being put in to bat, India made a shaky start, losing opener Abhishek Sharma for just eight runs when pacer Blessing Muzarabani dismissed him off the fifth ball of the second over.

In the third over, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck three fours and a six against Richard Ngarava, but the Zimbabwe pacer had the last laugh, dismissing the 15-year-old on the final delivery. Sooryavanshi scored 20 off nine balls, with three fours and a six.

Middle Overs Consolidation

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan then steadied the innings as India reached 51/2 at the end of six overs.

Runs continued to come at a steady pace as India reached 80/2 at the end of nine overs. However, just as the partnership began to take shape, Brian Bennett dismissed skipper Shreyas Iyer for 25 off 20 balls, including four boundaries. India finished the 10th over at 95/3.

Death Overs Assault

On the first ball of the 13th over, Ishan Kishan brought up his 12th half-century in T20 cricket, reaching the milestone in 31 balls. India moved to 134/3 by the end of the 14th over.

Kishan and Tilak Varma then launched an assault in the 15th over, smashing 21 runs off skipper Sikandar Raza's over as India raced to 158/3.

On the final delivery of the 17th over, Tilak Varma brought up his ninth half-century in just 23 balls as India strengthened their position, reaching 188/3.

On the first ball of the 18th over, Newman Nyamhuri dismissed the dangerous Ishan Kishan, who scored a 44-ball 81, including nine fours and two sixes, as India moved to 196/4.

India crossed the 200-run mark in the 19th over after Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh combined to collect 14 runs. Brad Evans then dismissed Rinku for 12 in the final over, with India finishing their innings at 219/5. Tilak remained unbeaten on 60 off 29 balls, smashing five fours and three sixes.

For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri and Brian Bennett picked up one wicket each.