West Indies coach Darren Sammy shared a heartwarming moment with differently-abled superfan Dharamveer Singh Pal ahead of the fourth T20I against India. Sammy praised his wheelchair cricket skills and promised tickets for the Bengaluru T20I, winning praise for his gesture.

Former West Indies captain and current head coach Darren Sammy shared a heartwarming moment with a differently-abled fan ahead of the fourth T20I in the five-match series against Team India at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14.

Team India and West Indies arrived in Hyderabad on Monday, October 12, a day after the third T20I at Holkar Stadium in Indore, where the Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, bounced back from a second-match defeat to secure a 14-run victory to take a 2-1 series lead. After their arrival, both sides had their practice session at the venue ahead of the crucial encounter.

West Indies have been touring India since September this year and lost a three-match ODI series 2-1 before shifting their focus to the ongoing T20I leg, where they won the second match by six wickets in Ranchi.

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Darren Sammy’s Interaction with a Fan Goes ,Viral

As the West Indies prepare for a crucial fourth T20I against Team India in Hyderabad, head coach Darren Sammy made headlines off the pitch with a heartwarming interaction with iconic differently-abled superfan Dharamveer Singh Pal.

Following the press conference at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sammy happened to meet Dharamveer outside the venue while waiting for the West Indies captain to exchange a few warm words, share lighthearted banter, and pose for photographs. The fan said that he was following the Men in Maroon in Chandigarh for the third ODI and in Lucknow and Indore for the 1st and 3rd T20Is.

Dharamveer plays wheelchair cricket and showed a video of his fielding, which left Sammy impressed. Moreover, the differently-abled fan requested Darren Sammy for tickets for six people for the final T20I in Bengaluru, and the West Indies head coach promised to arrange the passes for them.

Dharamveer Singh Pal ardently follows West Indies cricket whenever they tour India and wherever they play. The wholesome moment came to an end when Sammy gave Dharamveer a warm embrace, posed for pictures together, and thanked him for being the heartbeat of support for the Men in Maroon.

In fact, Darren Sammy was already familiar with Dharamveer Singh Pal, who is known for travelling across India to support cricket teams and interacting with players from different countries.

Fans Laud Darren Sammy’s Heartwarming Gesture

The viral video of Darren Sammy interacting with a differently-abled fan, Dharamveer Singh Pal, has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the West Indies head coach for his humility, kindness, and willingness to spend time with the passionate supporter.

Taking to their X handles, many fans shared their appreciation for Sammy’s heartwarming gesture towards Dharamveer, highlighting the special moment between the West Indies head coach and the passionate supporter.

Others also highlighted Sammy’s humility and sportsmanship, noting how the interaction reflected his respect for fans and the bond they share with the game.

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Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will look to take an unassailable 3-1 series lead, while the Caribbean side will be fighting to level the series and force a deciding fifth T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17.

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