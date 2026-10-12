West Indies' Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford received official reprimands and one demerit point each for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. Powell abused cricket equipment while Rutherford showed dissent at an umpire's decision in the T20I vs India.

Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford of the West Indies have been handed official reprimands for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Men’s T20I against India in Ranchi on Friday, as per the ICC website.

Powell was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match”, and Rutherford was found to have breached Article 2.8, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

Details of the Offences

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary records of the players, for both of whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. In the sixth over of the West Indies innings, Powell - after being dismissed bowled by Mayank Yadav - hit the ball away with his bat, constituting a breach. Rutherford’s offence came in the 13th over, when he yelled aggressively at the umpire after a delivery he believed was wide was ruled to be legitimate.

Both players admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Prakash Bhatt of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings. On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charges.

Level 1 Breach Penalties

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)