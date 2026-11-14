India secured their ninth U19 Asia Cup title after a thrilling one-wicket win against Pakistan. Coach Gautam Gambhir praised the side's fearless play, while DDCA's Shyam Sunder Sharma highlighted the potential of young star Aaryavir Sehwag.

India Clinches U19 Asia Cup Title With Thrilling Win Over Pakistan

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): India men's senior team head coach Gautam Gambhir congratulated the India Under-19 cricket team after its thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final to clinch the 2026 Men's U19 Asia Cup title on Saturday. Gambhir shared a post on X to praise the young side for its fearless approach and determination in the high-pressure contest. "Fearless cricket. Unshakable belief. Grit has no batting order !! Champions of Asia! Well done, boys!" he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sunder Sharma praised the team's efforts and backed young batter Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, to make a mark in Indian cricket. Speaking to ANI after India's triumph, Sharma said Aaryavir had shown considerable potential and maturity, while expressing hope that the youngsters would go on to represent the senior national team.

"It’s wonderful to see how hard the boys worked; they secured the win despite it being such a tough match. He has immense potential—much like Virender Sehwag...he’s a very sensible, mature kid...we, along with all the parents—and speaking as an administrator in Delhi—hope that our boys will soon go on to win the upcoming Under-19 World Cup and eventually play for the senior Indian team. Aryavir has immense potential; he will go a long way...they don’t try to use influence or pull strings to get into a team; they rely solely on their own performance. I truly hope that these boys will represent India very soon," Sharma told ANI.

India produced a remarkable fightback in the final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, chasing down Pakistan's imposing target of 338 to finish at 339/9 in the final over and secure a one-wicket victory. Pakistan had posted 337/9 in their 50 overs after opting to bat, with Usman Khan leading the charge with 107 off 111 balls. Abdul Qadir scored 80 off 54 deliveries, while captain Farhan Yousaf contributed 63 off 60 balls. For India, Kavya Patel claimed four wickets for 68 runs, while Chigurupati Venkata picked up three wickets.

In the chase, captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani top-scored with 80 off 101 deliveries, while Aaryavir contributed 58 off 61 balls. Manal Chauhan kept India in contention with an attacking 47 off 32 deliveries before Mohit Ulva's unbeaten 49 off just 26 balls, featuring five fours and three sixes, guided the team to victory. Chigurupati Venkata remained unbeaten on 11 off eight balls to help India cross the finish line. The triumph was India's ninth U19 Asia Cup title, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history. Their previous title had come in 2021, when they defeated Sri Lanka in the UAE. (ANI)