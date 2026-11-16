Faf du Plessis recently shared candid details about his close bond with former RCB teammate Virat Kohli. He playfully admitted that Kohli's passion for luxury timepieces turned him into an avid watch collector, making it his most expensive relationship.

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis revealed his candid thoughts on his enduring bond with his former RCB teammate and star batter Virat Kohli. Du Plessis and Kohli played together for RCB for three IPL seasons from 2022 to 2024, with South African captaining the side before moving to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis formed one of the most high-profile leadership pairings in the IPL, sharing 2032 runs in partnership, including 6 centuries and 9 fifties, at an average of 50.6, the third-best pair for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after AB de Villiers-Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle-Virat Kohli’s partnerships, respectively.

However, Kohli and du Plessis have shared a profound mutual respect built across years of fierce international battles and later solidified during their time together in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru dressing room.

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‘The Most Expensive Relationship of My Life’

Though he shared a formidable partnership with Virat Kohli during his three-season stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the former South African skipper admitted that their deep camaraderie came with a heavy financial toll, largely driven by Kohli’s infectious enthusiasm for horology and high-end luxury timepieces.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo with his former South Africa teammate Dale Steyn, du Plessis revealed that Kohli made him buy expensive watches that he should not have bought, adding that he became convinced by the Indian batter's relentless passion for rare timepieces.

“So I've said this to him, and I've said this publicly: the most expensive relationship of my life has been him. Because he's made me buy watches that I should have never, ever, ever bought," the former RCB captain.

“We had a love for fashion in common. Restaurants. But the thing I did not have was a love for watches. Within minutes of spending time with Virat Kohli, you start understanding watches.

“He is a massive watch guy. He's got the world's best collection of the hardest watches to get," he added.

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Virat Kohli has been known for his fashion sense, impeccable lifestyle, and fine taste, with his curated collection of rare, high-end luxury timepieces frequently making headlines alongside his iconic performances on the cricket field.

Having played three seasons with the RCB, Faf du Plessis’ playful anecdote offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the lighter side of high-profile IPL dressing rooms.

‘Become the Biggest Watch Guy’

Further speaking on his transformation into a dedicated collector, Faf du Plessis hilariously stated that his three seasons in the RCB camp completely flipped his priorities.

“Three years later, I've become the biggest watch guy. And now everyone is saying to me, ' How do you spend that much money on a watch?' du Plessis added.

During his three years with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Faf du Plessis has aggregated 1636 runs, including 15 fifties, at an average of 38.04 and a strike rate of 146.99 in 45 matches.

Under du Plessis’ captaincy, the RCB reached two IPL playoffs in 2022 and 2024, advancing to Qualifier 2 in his debut season at the helm and orchestrating a remarkable six-match winning streak to qualify for the Eliminator in 2024.

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