Team India’s follow-on call against West Indies in the second Test backfired as John Campbell and Shai Hope’s centuries powered a strong comeback, setting a 121-run target and drawing sharp criticism of skipper Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir.

Team India’s decision to enforce the follow-on against West Indies has backfired, as the Caribbean side staged a strong comeback in their second innings in the ongoing second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, October 13.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After bundling out the West Indies for 248 in the first innings, the Shubman Gill-led side decided to enforce follow-on, asking the visitors to bat again immediately in an attempt to push for an innings victory. However, the decision fell flat like a house of cards, as the Caribbean side fought back with their resilience and frustrated the Indian bowlers as they bundled out for 390 and set a 121-run target for the hosts to chase.

Resuming their second innings batting immediately after the follow-on, West Indies were trailing India’s first-innings total of 518/5 by 270 runs. However, the Caribbean side gradually erased the deficit with steady partnerships, led by John Campbell and Shai Hope, putting India under pressure.

West Indies make India Regret for Follow-On Call

West Indies resumed their second innings at 173/2, with Campbell and Hope batting on 87 and 66, respectively. India's bowlers were expected to make early breakthroughs to put the Caribbean side on the back foot early in the day, but John Campbell and Shai Hope steadied their partnership, with the former completing his maiden Test century.

The pair formed a 177-run stand for the third wicket to lift West Indies from 35/2 to 212/2 before Ravindra Jadeja ended their partnership by dismissing Campbell for 115. Thereafter, Hope carried on the West Indies’ innings and completed his first Test century since 2017, thereby turning the match on its head.

Scroll to load tweet…

Shai Hope and skipper Roston Chase formed a crucial 59-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed for 103 at 271/4. At the time of Hope’s dismissal, West Indies took a 1-run lead, effectively overturning India’s advantage and seizing control of the match.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

After Shai Hope’s dismissal, India's bowlers manage to seize back the control of the match with Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah taking wickets at regular intervals, by dismissing Tevin Imlach (12), Roston Chase (40), Khary Piere (0), Jomel Warrican (2), and Anthony Phillips (0), reducing West Indies to 311/9, with the tailenders left to bat and the visitors still holding a slender lead of 41 runs over India’s first-innings total.

Scroll to load tweet…

However, India’s headache returned as Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales resisted the bowlers with a calm and determined partnership, frustrating the hosts’ bowling attack. The pair formed a 79-run stand for the final wicket before Seales was dismissed by Bumrah for 32 at 390.

Gill, Gambhir Slammed for Follow-On Decision

As the West Indies fought back after Team India enforced follow-on, captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir faced the wrath of fans and Indian cricket enthusiasts for their bold decision, which allowed the visitors to seize control and put India under unexpected pressure.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Indian cricket fans questioned Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir questioned for enforcing follow-on, given that India had a 270-run lead and seemed in a commanding position to push for an innings victory.

Others criticized the India Test captain for field placement as Greaves and Seales expertly negotiated the bowling attack, frustrating the India bowlers and steadily building a partnership for the final wicket.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Team India resumed their second innings as they chase a 121-run target set by the West Indies. However, hosts lost an early wicket in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was dismissed for 8 by Jomel Warrican at 9/1. After Jaiswal’s dismissal, KL Rahul was joined by Sai Sudharsan at the crease to carry on India’s run chase.