Former India coach Ravi Shastri made a witty remark about match referee Andy Pycroft during the IND vs WI Test toss, subtly nodding to the Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan controversy, before India’s bowlers, led by Siraj, bowled out West Indies for 162.

Former India all-rounder and head coach turned commentator, Ravi Shastri, who is known for his sharp wit and candid remarks, had the best possible introduction for the match referee, Andy Pycroft, ahead of the first Test between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2.

Andy Pycroft was at the centre of controversy during the Asia Cup 2025 after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint against him with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the code of conduct following Team India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistan players in the group stage of the tournament. PCB accused him of informing the India and Pakistan captains to avoid shaking hands and demanded his removal as a match referee from the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025.

The ICC rejected PCB’s demand, and Andy Prycroft continued his duties as match referee. The Zimbabwean official was the match referee for the Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan, where he oversaw proceedings amid heightened tensions following the handshake controversy in the Asia Cup 2025.

Shastri rubs off Pakistan’s wounds at the toss

Ravi Shastri presided over the toss for the first Test between India and West Indies, and the former India head coach gave a witty introduction for match referee Andy Pycroft,.

"Back in the house, all the way from Dubai, in the hot seat. Andy Pycroft," Shastri said, taking a subtle dig at Pakistan for raising unnecessary controversy during the Asia Cup 2025.

Andy Pycroft, who was at the centre of the Asia Cup 2025 controversy, was welcomed back on the field with Shastri’s humorous remark, lightening the mood ahead of the first Test between India and the West Indies.

The Zimbabwean official was replaced by former West Indies captain Richie Richardson as a match referee for the final between India and Pakistan, which the Men in Blue won by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

Team India on top on the opening day of the first Test

Meanwhile, Team India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Roston Chase-led West Indies team in the first Test of the two-match series in Ahmedabad. The hosts’ decision to bowl first did not backfire as they bundled West Indies for 162 on Day 1, with Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav leading the bowling attack.

Siraj delivered a fiery spell as his early burst with three wickets in the opening session put West Indies on the back foot and went on to register figures of 4/40 at an economy rate of 2.90 in 14 overs. Bumrah picked three wickets while conceding just 42 runs at an economy rate of 3 in 14 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav, who made his Test comeback after almost a year, picked two wickets and gave away 25 runs at an economy rate of 4.10 in 6.1 overs.

For the West Indies, the lower-order batter, Justin Greaves, was the top-scorer in the first innings with 32 off 48 balls, while skipper Shai Hope and captain Roston Chase scored 28 and 26, respectively.