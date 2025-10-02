Ravindra Jadeja was named vice-captain for India’s Test series vs West Indies, a role he only learned of at the squad announcement. He expressed delight, seeing it as a vote of confidence, and said he is ready to guide the team with his experience.

Team India’s veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took the field as vice-captain for the first time in his illustrious Test career during the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

When BCCI senior men’s team chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, revealed the squad for the Test series against West Indies, Ravindra Jadeja was named as Shubman Gill’s Deputy. Since Rishabh Pant, who was vice-captain for the England Test series, was not available for selection as he was yet to recover from his fractured toe, Jadeja was handed the vice-captaincy role for the West Indies series.

Jadeja served as vice-captain in white-ball formats, but he was given the leadership role in the longer format of the game for the very first time, marking a new milestone in his Test career.

Jadeja was not aware of his Test captaincy

Speaking ahead of the first Test against West Indies, Ravindra Jadeja revealed that he was not aware of the selectors' decision to hand over the vice-captaincy to him until chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the squad last month.

“They didn't say anything to me. They just announced the team, and I saw that besides my name, the VC is written, so I was very happy.” The 36-year-old told JioHostar

“And as a player, you always gain confidence whenever you see some kind of gesture from the management, captain, and coach. At the end of the day, you are always happy to do good and share your experience with the team," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Ravindra Jadeja has been part of the India Test side since December 2012 and has been a vital contributor with both bat and ball, establishing himself as one of the most reliable all-rounders across all formats of the game.

In his Test career, Jadeja has amassed 3885 runs, including 5 centuries and 27 fifties, at an average of 37.73 in 85 matches. With the ball, the all-rounder has picked 330 wickets, including 15 fifers and 3 10-wicket hauls, at an average of 25.17 and an economy rate of 2.58 in 159 innings,

‘It's very special for me as a player’

Ravindra Jadeja expressed his delight at being appointed as vice-captain for the Test series against West Indies, adding that he is always ready to share his experience with the team when they need him the most.

“It's very special for me as a player. They gave me respect because the management, captain, and coach have decided to give me some extra responsibility,” the veteran all-rounder said.

“I am very happy to do it, and whenever the team needed my experience and needed me to say anything regarding planning, I am always happy to do it." he added.

Meanwhile, Team India bundled out West Indies for 162 in 44.1 overs on the opening day of the first Test. Mohammad Siraj led the bowling attack with figures of 4/40 at an economy rate of 2.90 in 14 overs. Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets while conceding just 42 runs at an economy rate of 3 in 14 overs. Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets and gave away 25 runs at an economy rate of 4.10 in 6.1 overs.