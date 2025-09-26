India Skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s poor run in the Asia Cup 2025 has raised concerns over captaincy pressure affecting his batting. The Super 4 clash vs Sri Lanka is crucial for him to regain form and confidence before India’s final against Pakistan.

Team India T20I Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been in the news after the International Cricket Council (ICC) reportedly issued a warning following a complaint by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for dedicating the Men in Blue’s group stage victory over arch-rivals to victims of the Pahalgam Terror Attack and the Indian Defence Forces for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor.

However, Suryakumar Yadav will be in focus for another reason - his recent dip in form. The India T20I skipper has struggled to make an impact consistently in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Ahead of the Men in Blue’s final Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka, Suryakumar will be under the microscope as his dwindling form in the ongoing edition of the tournament has become a major cause of concern for Team India management.

Suryakumar Yadav, who is often known for his aggressive batting and ability to anchor crucial chases, has not been able to put up impactful performances consistently, raising questions about his form and timing ahead of the high-stakes final against Pakistan.

Suryakumar Yadav struggles with his form

Since the start of the Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling to make an impact with his performance. In the opening match against the UAE, India's skipper was unbeaten on 7 before playing a crucial, unbeaten 47-run knock against Pakistan in the blockbuster clash.

In India’s final group stage match against Oman, Suryakumar was surprisingly demoted to the No.11 spot and did not bat, giving opportunities to other players to shield their willow. In the Super 4 clashes against Pakistan and Bangladesh, the left-handed batter was dismissed for 0 and 5, respectively. His inconsistent performance in the Asia Cup 2025 has intensified the scrutiny on his form.

In four matches, Suryakumar Yadav could score just 59 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 111.32.

In the last 10 innings in T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav’s scores read, 4, 1, 0, 12, 14, 0, 2, 7*,47*, 0, and 5, and aggregated just 92 runs, highlighting a significant slump in form that has raised concerns over his ability to deliver in crucial matches, especially ahead of the high-stakes final against Pakistan on Sunday, September 28.

Has Captaincy Pressure Affected Suryakumar Yadav’s Form?

Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as India’s full-time T20I skipper after Rohit Sharma retired from the shortest format of the game at the international level following the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumph. The 35-year-old was considered an ideal candidate to lead Team India in T20Is, as he had been a consistent performer in the format.

Before being appointed as T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav was completely in beast mode and consistently delivered match-winning performances for India. Before taking over the T20I captaincy, the veteran Indian batter amassed 2040 runs, including 3 centuries, at an average of 43.40 in 61 matches. His aggressive strokeplay, innovative shot selection, and ability to finish the games under pressure made him one of the dependable batters in T20I.

Since taking over full-time T20I captaincy in July 2024, Suryakumar Yadav has aggregated 617 runs, including a century, at an average of 26.82 in 27 matches. This is a stark contrast to his pre-captaincy form, highlighting a noticeable dip in consistency and impact, raising questions about whether the added responsibilities and pressure of leading the team affected his batting form.

In the Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar Yadav has continued to struggle, as he has yet to score 100 in the tournament, further intensifying concern over his ability to perform, especially with the high-stakes final against Pakistan.

Can Suryakumar Yadav return to his form?

Team India’s Final Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka is crucial for skipper Suryakumar Yadav to regain his batting rhythm and restore confidence ahead of the high-stakes title clash against Pakistan. Suryakumar, who demoted himself to No.4 from No.3 in the Super 4 match against Bangladesh, will aim to rebuild his form by contributing crucial runs in the top order, sending a strong signal ahead of the final against Pakistan.

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the key batters in the line-up, and his form is as crucial as the performance of India’s strike bowlers. The 35-year-old will be expected to provide stability and anchor the innings when the team needs him the most.

The Dubai pitch conditions have provided a fair contest between bat and ball, with the chasing side winning 61 matches. Suryakumar Yadav’s form at the crease will be crucial for Team India as the Men in Blue are looking to extend their unbeaten run before heading to the high-stakes clash against Pakistan.

In his T20I career, Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 2627 runs, including 4 centuries and 21 fifties, at an average of 37.95 in 88 matches.