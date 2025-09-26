Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar advised his team ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final vs India, urging Salman Ali Agha’s side to break India’s ‘aura’ and play fearlessly, while targeting in-form opener Abhishek Sharma early to gain a crucial edge.

Former Pakistan pace bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar has sent advice to the Men in Green, led by Salman Ali Agha, ahead of their high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Final against Team India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. India and Pakistan are set to face off in their first-ever Asia Cup Final amid controversies and drama off the field.

Team India was the first to qualify for the final after two successive Super 4 wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh, while Pakistan made it to the title clash after defeating Bangladesh in their final Super 4 match. The historic Asia Cup final will be the third face-off between India and Pakistan in the tournament after the Pahalgam terror attack and the second since the Men in Blue’s handshake snub in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025.

The high-stakes final is set to take place against the backdrop of political tensions, off-field controversies, especially between the BCCI and PCB at loggerheads over complaints with ICC, and fiery cricketing rivalry, making it one of the most engaged encounters in Asia Cup history.

‘Just Break India’s Aura’

Speaking ahead of the high-stakes Asia Cup 2025, Shoaib Akhtar urged Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan to remain unfazed by India’s ‘aura’ and approach the clash with the same mindset they showed in their win against Bangladesh.

Akhtar wanted the Men in Green to move beyond the off-field controversies and forget about India being the world No.1 team, while backing Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf to deliver their best against the Men in Blue.

“Come out of this mindset, keep their aura aside. Just break their aura. Just play with this mindset that you had in the match against Bangladesh. This is the kind of mindset you need. You don't need to bowl 20 overs; you just need to get wickets,” a former Pakistan pacer said on the ‘Game On Hai’ Show.

“Pakistan has to move beyond this, forget about India being the number one team. We have the number one fast bowler in Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf is as quick as anyone in the world today. So there’s no issue if you go in with this attitude.” he added.

Team India will be riding high on their confidence after an unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025, including two wins against Pakistan, and will look to extend their dominance in the historic final. Pakistan, on the other hand, will seek revenge for its defeats at the hands of India and aims to clinch their third Asia Cup title.

In the last seven outings, Team India dominated Pakistan by winning in every encounter, including both matches in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, reinforcing their psychological edge ahead of the high-stakes final.

Akhtar wants Pakistan to target Abhishek Sharma

Shoaib Akhtar provided strategic advice to Pakistan, highlighting the importance of targeting India’s in-form Abhishek Sharma early in the innings, aiming to disrupt the defending champions’ top-order and shift the momentum towards the Men in Green.

“Mark my words, if Abhishek Sharma gets out in the first two overs, they will get in trouble. The starts they are getting, they are going to struggle if Abhishek gets out early,” Akhtar said.

“It's not like that, Abhishek will not mistime the ball; he will do that; you just need to go for the kill. If you come out fighting, India will realise that we have to work hard for our runs," he added.

Abhishek Sharma has been a standout batter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, as he has amassed 248 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 49.60 and an impressive strike rate of 206.67 in five matches.

Gambhir cautious of Pakistan’s threat

Shoaib Akhtar believes that India's head coach Gautam Gambhir will be aware of Pakistan’s threat in the final and instruct his side to give their best in the Asia Cup 2025.

“I know Gautam Gambhir. He will tell his team that 'you need to bring your A game against Pakistan'” Akhtar said.

“Pakistan will play the worst cricket, they will pick the worst side, but as soon as they reach the final, they play the best cricket, and they win the finals. It has happened so many times with us," he added.

India and Pakistan are set to face off for the 22nd time in the history of the Asia Cup. In their last 21 encounters, India emerged victorious on 12 occasions, while Pakistan won 6 times and three matches ended without any result.