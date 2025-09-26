Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has been in sensational form in the Asia Cup 2025, leading the scoring charts with consistent, aggressive innings. He is closing in on a historic milestone in the tournament.

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has been the most consistent performer in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The southpaw has been quite impressive with his batting prowess at the top, unleashing his firepower and laying a foundation for solid totals for the Men in Blue in the last five matches of the ongoing Asia Cup edition.

Throughout the tournament thus far, the 25-year-old has not shown any signs of slowing down, as he has resorted to an aggressive approach and taken the opponent bowlers to the cleaners, continuing his rich vein of form from the start of the Asia Cup 2025. His latest performance was in the Super 4 clash against Bangladesh, wherein he played a brilliant knock of 75 off 37 balls at an impressive strike rate of 202.70.

Abhishek Sharma’s performances have played a vital role in India’s victory in the last five matches, including Super 4 wins against Pakistan and Bangladesh, cementing his status as one of the standout batsmen of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Abhishek Sharma on the verge of creating history

Abhishek Sharma registered three consecutive 30+ scores in the group stage matches against the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman, before recording his first Asia Cup fifty against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash, scoring 74 off 39 balls. Abhishek continued his momentum into the Bangladesh clash, where he smashed a blazing 75 off 37 balls.

The left-handed opener is currently the leading run-getter of the tournament, with 248 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 49.60 and an impressive strike rate of 206.67 in five matches. Sharma is on the verge of shattering former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan’s record of 281 runs in a single edition of the Asia Cup T20.

Moreover, Abhishek Sharma will also eye another feat of becoming the first batter to amass 300 runs in a single edition of the Asia Cup T20. The southpaw is just 52 runs short of reaching the 300-run mark, putting him on the brink of making Asia Cup T20 history.

Playing his first multinational tournament, Abhishek Sharma has demonstrated his class and composure, quickly establishing himself as a key performer for India. While Abhishek is closer to completing the 250-run mark in the tournament and on the verge of reaching the historic 300-run mark, his fellow batters, including Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Hardik Pandya, have not crossed 150 runs in the tournament.

In India’s final Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka, Abhishek Sharma is likely to pose a serious threat to the opponent’s bowling line-up.

A product of T20 cricket

Abhishek Sharma is undoubtedly one of the serious students of T20 cricket, mastering the art of power-hitting, strike rotation, and pacing an innings to dominate bowlers in the shortest format. These things can be evidenced from his performance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Trained under former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, known for his aggressive hitting, Abhishek has developed a fearless approach, combining calculated aggression with smart shot selection to excel in high-pressure T20 matches.

Speaking about his batting approach, the Punjab cricketer stated that he looks to seize the scoring opportunity early in the innings, even on the first ball, especially against bowlers aiming for early wickets.

“I got the job done for my team. I have told you before, also I go with the flow. When it's in my range, I go after it even if it's the first ball and try to get the power play for my team. In a few matches, I wanted to go after the first ball because there are certain bowlers who want to get a wicket off the first ball.” Abhishek after India’s win against Bangladesh.

In his T20I career, Abhishek Sharma has amassed 783 runs, including 2 centuries and 4 fifties, at an average of 37.28 and an impressive strike rate of 197.72 in 22 matches.