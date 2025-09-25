Image Credit : Getty

The defending champions, Team India, have marched into the Asia Cup 2025 final with a 41-run victory over Bangladesh in their second Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 24.

After posting a total of 168/6 in 20 overs, Indian bowlers managed to defend it by bundling out Bangladesh for 127 in 19.3 overs, despite a 69-run knock by Saif Hassan. There was a collective effort in the bowling unit, as Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) led the attack with three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/29) picked two scalps each. Axar Patel (1/37) and Tilak Varma (1/1) took a wicket each.

As the Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh in the Super 4 clash, let’s take a look at the key takeaways from the defending champions’ victory.