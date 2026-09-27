Virat Kohli became the fastest to 15,000 runs in men's ODI cricket, joining Sachin Tendulkar as the only other batter to reach the milestone. He achieved the feat in his 315th ODI during the match against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books on Sunday, becoming only the second batter in men's ODI cricket to complete 15,000 runs, achieving the landmark during India's first ODI against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium here.

Kohli reached the milestone with his 59th run of the innings, joining legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar in the elite 15,000-run club. The former India captain had entered the match with 14,941 ODI runs and needed 59 runs to reach the landmark. He completed it in his 315th ODI, becoming the fastest batter to the milestone. Kohli also brought up his 80th ODI half-century during the innings, further adding to his remarkable record in the 50-over format.

A Career of Records

Before the match, Kohli had scored 14,941 runs at an average of 58.59, with 54 centuries and 79 fifties to his name. His highest ODI score remains 183. With the landmark, Kohli moved further clear in second place on the all-time ODI run-scoring list, behind Tendulkar, who finished his illustrious ODI career with 18,426 runs. Kohli has also enjoyed a prolific record against West Indies, having scored more than 2,200 runs against them in ODIs before the ongoing series.

Milestone in a High-Stakes Chase

The milestone came during India's chase of 296 runs, with Kohli joining Shubman Gill at the crease after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 32. (ANI)