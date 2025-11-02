Jemimah Rodrigues faced trolling online after failing to repeat her semifinal heroics in the Women’s World Cup final against SA. The star batter, who inspired India’s historic win over Australia, managed just 24 runs before falling to Ayabonga Khaka.

IND vs SA, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: The stage was set for another Jemimah Rodrigues masterclass. Just days after her unforgettable 127* against Australia in the semifinal, fans arrived at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday hoping for an encore. But cricket, ever cruel, had other plans.

India’s Strong Start

After South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final, openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a dream start. Despite a two-hour delay due to a wet outfield, the duo came out firing, racing to 64 without loss in the first 10 overs. Both batters looked fluent, punishing anything short or wide as the tricolour flags waved proudly across the stands.

Shafali, drafted into the XI after Pratika Rawal’s injury, seemed to have rediscovered her touch. She brought up her first ODI fifty in three years off 49 balls, striking five boundaries and a six. Her aggressive intent set the tone early, while Mandhana’s elegant stroke play complemented her perfectly. The pair added a century stand — 104 runs in just 19 overs — leaving South Africa searching for answers.

Mandhana and Shafali Falls, Momentum Shifts

However, the atmosphere changed dramatically in the 21st over when Chloe Tryon struck. A back-of-length delivery outside off saw Mandhana nick behind to keeper Sinalo Jafta for 45. The crowd fell silent; the calm assurance that had defined India’s start suddenly wavered.

Still, India looked in control until Ayabonga Khaka’s return to the attack. Shafali, visibly tiring, tried to clear mid-off but found Sune Luus perfectly positioned inside the ring. Her dismissal for 87 (78 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) triggered a hush across the stadium. The timing of the wicket proved crucial — India’s momentum stalled just as the platform was set.

Jemimah’s Short Stay and Online Backlash

All eyes then turned to Jemimah Rodrigues — the hero of the semifinal. Her arrival was greeted with loud cheers, chants of “Je-mi, Je-mi!” echoing through the stands. But the fairytale didn’t last long. Attempting an uppish cover drive off Khaka, Rodrigues was brilliantly caught low by Laura Wolvaardt. She walked back for 24 off 37 balls, visibly disappointed.

Within minutes, social media turned harsh. While trolls mocked her early dismissal, many rallied in her support, recalling how Rodrigues had carried India to the final in the first place. India were 172/3 at the end of the 30th over.

