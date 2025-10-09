In the Women’s World Cup 2025 match against South Africa, Richa Ghosh played a valiant 94, rescuing India from 102/6. Anchoring the lower order, she helped post 251, earning widespread praise for her composure and match-turning knock.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh put up a valiant yet brilliant performance with the bat in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against South Africa at DR Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 10.

Putting in to bat first by South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, Team India was bundled for 251 in 49.5 overs, with Richa Ghosh showcasing her resilience and grit by playing a brilliant innings of 94 off 77 balls, including 11 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 122.08. Opener Pratika Rawal and Amanjot Kaur contributed with innings of 37 and 33, respectively, but the rest of the middle order faltered,

For South Africa, Chloe Tryon led the bowling attack with a spell of 3/32 at an economy rate of 3.20 in 10 overs. Marizanne Kapp (2/45), Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/46), and Nadine de Klerk (2/52) also contributed to the Proteas’ bowling by taking two wickets each.

Rescue Act by Richa Ghosh

Following a quickfire cameo knock of 35 off 20 balls in the last match against Pakistan, Richa Ghosh once stepped up for Team India when she was needed the most. The wicketkeeper-batter walked in to bat when India were at a reeling position of 102/6 in 26 overs, and took charge of the innings.

Understanding the situation of India’s innings, Richa displayed her composure under pressure as she anchored the lower order and steadied the hosts’ ship. The 22-year-old forged a crucial 51-run stand for the seventh wicket with Amanjot Kaur to take the Women in Blue past the 150-run mark before the all-rounder was dismissed for 13 at 153/7.

After Amanjot’s dismissal, Richa Ghosh was joined by Sneh Rana at the crease to carry on India’s innings. The pair frustrated South African bowlers as their partnership began to tilt the momentum in India’s favour after a batting collapse. Richa, who was unfazed by the mounting pressure and wickets falling around her, completed her fine fifty, much to the delight of her teammates and fans.

Richa and Sneh formed an 88-run stand for the eighth wicket before the latter was dismissed for 33 at 241/8. The wicketkeeper-batter was still at the crease and was aiming for a century before she fell six runs short of a well-deserved hundred, departing for 94, which remained the standout knock in India’s innings.

From 102/6 to 251 all-out, Richa Ghosh’s scintillating effort added 149 crucial runs for the lower order, rescuing India from a precarious position and posting a competitive total on the board.

Richa Ghosh Hailed for her Valiant Innings

Richa Ghosh’s brilliant yet resolute innings drew widespread acclaim from fans and cricket enthusiasts for her composure, resilience, and ability to turn the game around under immense pressure.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Fans, cricket enthusiasts, and experts lavished praise on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer for her fearless batting and remarkable temperament while anchoring India’s innings amid the collapse in the middle-order, while others hailed her knock as one of the greatest ever innings in the history of the Women’s World Cup.

Richa Ghosh made his ODI debut against Australia in 2021 and since then, she has been a consistent performer for India in the middle-order, earning her praise for aggressive strokeplay and quick scoring ability. In her ODI career, Richa has amassed 1041 runs, including seven fifties, at an average of 29.74 in 46 matches.

Meanwhile, India are aiming for their third consecutive win in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 match against South Africa. The Women in Blue had a great start to their maiden World Cup title quest with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, continuing their campaign with hopes of maintaining momentum.