In the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match vs South Africa, India’s middle order collapsed. Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues fell cheaply, with four wickets lost for 19 runs, drawing sharp criticism from fans for their poor performance.

Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and middle-order Jemimah Rodrigues failed to step up for the side in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 against South Africa at DR Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 10.

After being put into bat first by South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, Team India had a steady start to their innings with a 55-run opening stand between Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana before the latter’s dismissal. Thereafter, things have gone downhill for the hosts as the middle order failed to deliver when they were needed the most.

Following Harlee Deol’s dismissal at 83/2, the Women in Blue were reduced to 102/6, losing four wickets in just 19 runs, as South Africa’s bowlers tightened their grip on the game after dismissing key batters in quick succession.

No Show by Harmanpreet and Jemimah

Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues have been quite inconsistent with their performances in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025, as they were dismissed cheaply against South Africa. Both batters, who were expected to step up in crucial moments, left the team in a shambolic situation as they failed to build partnerships or anchor the innings when India needed stability the most.

India's skipper walked it to bat when India were 83/2 and was struggling to get into rhythm, while Pratika Rawal (37) was anchoring the innings before her dismissal at 91/3. Thereafter, Harmanpreet was joined by Jemimah Rodrigues at the crease to carry on India’s innings. The duo was hoping for a strong partnership to keep South African bowlers on the back foot. However, Rodrigues, who returned to form with 32 in the last match against Pakistan, was dismissed for a 4-ball duck at 92/4.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who was yet to get going, followed soon after for a 24-ball 9 at 100/5, leaving India in a precarious position as the middle-order failed to stabilize India’s innings. Soon, Deepti Sharma was dismissed for just 2 runs at 102/6, further leaving the team in a shambolic situation.

In the last three matches of the Women’s World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur’s scores read 21, 19, and 9, aggregating 49 at an average of 16, while Jemimah Rodrigues registered two ducks and 32 runs, highlighting their inability to contribute consistently in crucial middle-order positions.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues Criticized

Following poor performances by Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, the two were criticized by fans for failing to anchor the innings and for letting the team collapse at a crucial stage against South Africa.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans called out Team India skipper and middle-order batter for their inconsistent performances, expressing their frustrations over their sloppy shot selection and inability to handle pressure, with many questioning their approach in crucial situations of the match.

Meanwhile, India are aiming for their third consecutive win in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 match against South Africa. The Women in Blue had a great start to their maiden World Cup title quest with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, continuing their campaign with hopes of maintaining momentum.