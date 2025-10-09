Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana struggled again in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025, scoring just 23 against South Africa. Despite criticism for failing to convert starts, she broke a 28-year-old record for most ODI runs in a calendar year.

Team India’s vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, had yet another poor outing in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against South Africa at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 10.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Putting into bat first by South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, India openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana gave the hosts a steady start to their innings, with the former leading the charge by scoring confidently, while the vice-captain was struggling to find her rhythm. The opening pair put on a 55-run partnership before Smriti Mandhana was dismissed cheaply again for 23 by Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Mandhana was again dismissed early in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup, leaving India with a shaky start to their innings.

Not an Ideal Start for Mandhana in Women’s World Cup

Smriti Mandhana, who is one of the key players in Team India’s quest for a maiden World Cup title, has struggled to stay longer at the crease in the ongoing marquee event. After having a brilliant ODI series against Australia, the vice-captain was expected to provide steady starts and anchor India’s innings. However, this was not the case in the first three matches of India’s campaign.

In the opening match against Sri Lanka, Mandhana was dismissed for just 8 runs, but showed improvement in the next game against Pakistan, scoring 23 off 32 balls, including four boundaries. After two inconsistent outings, Smriti Mandhana was expected to deliver her best in the crucial clash against South Africa. Yet again, the 29-year-old struggled to convert her start into a big score.

In her 23-run innings, Mandhana hit a boundary and six before Nonkululeko Mlaba ended her stay at the crease, giving the Proteas a big breakthrough.

Scroll to load tweet…

In three matches, Smriti Mandhana has aggregated 54 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 72.97, highlighting her struggle for consistency at the top of the order in the ongoing World Cup.

Mandhana’s Form under Scrutiny

Following another failure to convert her start into a big score in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025, Smriti Mandhana’s form has come under heavy scrutiny as Team India looks for more consistency from their vice-captain at the top of the order. The fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed concern over Mandhana’s repeated early dismissals in the last three matches.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans voiced frustration over Smriti Mandhana’s early dismissals, questioning her for getting into attacking mode rather than playing a more cautious, anchor role at the top of the order to stabilize India’s innings. While others backed India's vice-captain to regain form in the remainder of the tournament.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Though Smriti Mandhana did not convert her start into a big score in the third consecutive match in the Women’s World Cup, she entered the history books of records by becoming the player with the most ODI runs in a calendar year. Mandhana shattered the 28-year-old record of Belinda Clarke, who aggregated 970 runs in 1997.

In the ongoing calendar year, Mandhana has amassed 982 runs, including 4 centuries and 3 fifties, at an average of 57.76 in 17 matches. The southpaw is just 18 runs short of becoming the first player to score 1,000 ODI runs in a single calendar year.