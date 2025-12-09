India has announced its squad for the five-match home T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting December 21. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the side. This follows India's recent Women's World Cup victory against South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

India has announced their squad for the upcoming home T20I series against Sri Lanka Women, with the Women's Selection Committee finalising the team for the home assignment on Tuesday.

Series Schedule

The series begins on December 21 in Visakhapatnam, which will also host the second T20I on December 23. The teams will then move to Thiruvananthapuram for the remainder of the series, with the third match scheduled for December 26, the fourth on December 28, and the fifth and final T20I to be played on December 30.

India's Recent World Cup Triumph

Recently, India trounced South Africa with a 52-run win to lift the first Women's World Cup trophy in front of a jam-packed crowd in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

During the pulsating final, India posted a daunting total of 298/7 on the board, courtesy of Shafali Verma's blistering 87(78) and Deepti Sharma's fiery run-a-ball 58. In reply, skipper Laura Wolvaardt singlehandedly led the fight with a rollicking 101(98) while the rest of her compatriots crumbled against India's spin attack. Player of the Tournament, Deepti Sharma, delivered the final blow, and India experienced a wave of euphoria.

India's T20I Squad

India's squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), G Kamalini (Wicketkeeper), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma. (ANI)