The BCCI named India A for the South Africa A series, with Rishabh Pant returning as captain. Fans are outraged over Sarfaraz Khan’s surprising omission, questioning the selectors’ decision despite his consistent red-ball performances.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee has picked the India A squad for the two unofficial Tests against the touring South Africa A side on Tuesday, October 21. The first unofficial four-day match will take place on October 30 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, and the second match will begin on November 6 at the same venue.

Rishabh Pant will lead India A, marking his return to competitive cricket after a three-month injury layoff due to a fractured foot sustained during the Old Trafford Test against England in Manchester in July, while young batter Sai Sudharsan was appointed as vice-captain. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna will be available for the second unofficial Test against South Africa A.

The upcoming two-match unofficial Tests against South Africa A are part of preparation for the two-match home Test series against the Proteas, which will begin on November 14, serving as a platform for fringe players and experienced stars to prove their form ahead of national selection.

No Place for Sarfaraz Khan in India A Squad

One of the biggest news from India's A squad announcement was the exclusion of Sarfaraz Khan for the upcoming two unofficial four-day matches against South Africa A. Sarfaraz, who is currently part of the Mumbai team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season, has been consistent performer in red-ball cricket over the last few years, and his exclusion has made even more surprising.

Sarfaraz missed out on the selection for the West Indies Test series as he was still recovering from a quadriceps injury he had sustained during the Buchi Babu Tournament, where he scored two centuries, and was left out of the Duleep Trophy. The 27-year-old recovered from his injury and played in the Ranji Trophy warm-up match against Maharashtra in Pune before returning to full domestic action.

Since Sarfaraz returned to action after recovering from a quadriceps injury, it was expected that he would be picked for the India A squad for the two unofficial Tests against South Africa A. However, his name was missing from the list.

Sarfaraz Khan’s last India A appearance was in the first unofficial Test against England Lions at Canterbury, where he scored 92 runs in the first innings. Sarfaraz was picked for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but did not get a single match and was then snubbed for the Test series against England.

Fans Question Selectors over Sarfaraz Khan’s Exclusion

The non-selection of Sarfaraz Khan for India A’s two unofficial Tests against South Africa A has raised eyebrows among fans, with many questioning the selectors’ decision, given his consistent performances in domestic cricket.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed their fury for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan for India A’s unofficial Tests against South Africa, criticizing the selectors for clarity and rationale behind overlooking a proven performer in domestic cricket. Others pointed out that Sarfaraz lost weight to improve his fitness and make a strong case for his national recall, but his exclusion from the India A squad was all the more surprising.

Sarfaraz Khan has an astounding record in first-class cricket, amassing 4791 runs, including 16 centuries and 13 fifties, at an average of 65.19 in 56 matches. Despite having a batting average of 65, the young batter could not find a place in the India A squad.

In his Test career, Sarfaraz has aggregated 371 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 37.10 in six matches. His only century against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, scoring 150 off 195 balls in the second innings.