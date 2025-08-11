Sarfaraz Khan aims to return to India’s Test team after missing the England series. Inspired by legends Gavaskar and Tendulkar, he’s using the Kanga League to prove his form, scoring 61 off 42 balls, showing strong determination for a comeback

Team India Test batter Sarfaraz Khan is aiming to make a Test comeback after he was excluded from the recently concluded five-match series against England, which the Shubman Gill-led side pulled off a draw with a dramatic six-run victory in the fifth Test at the Oval.

Sarfaraz Khan’s last appearance for Team India was against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He was picked for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but he did not play a single match, despite his dream Test series debut against England at home, and a maiden international century against New Zealand in the first Test in Bengaluru.

During his time out of the Indian team, Sarfaraz Khan underwent a massive weight gain transformation, losing 17 kilos, shedding from 90-95 kg to 73-78 kg, showing his dedication to fitness and readiness for a strong comeback in Test cricket. His fitness transformation made a massive buzz on social media, with fans left stunned by his dramatic change in his physique.

Sarfaraz Khan to make Test comeback through the Kanga League

Sarfaraz Khan began his preparation to make a comeback to Team India for the Test series against West Indies by playing in the Kanga League. Kanga League is one of the prestigious Mumbai tournaments, which is played during the monsoon between July and October.

Recently, the Mumbai cricketer displayed his aggressive batting in the first match of Round 4, playing an innings of 61 off 42 balls for Parkophone Cricketers against Islam Gymkhana at the latter’s venue. Sarfaraz was determined to play the match as he reached the venue just 30 minutes before the scheduled time, and yet, he showcased sharp focus and energy.

On the other hand, Sarfaraz Khan’s brother, Musheer, too, was part of the Kanga League’s fourth round, scoring 84 for Payyade Sports Club against Kandivili Cricket Association at Youths Own Union, Cross.

Interestingly, Sarfaraz and Musheer’s father, Naushad Khan, is a former cricketer and played Kanga League alongside India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma during their early cricketing days. Naushad is not just a father to Sarfaraz and Musheer but also a coach and mentor.

‘Always taken pride in playing Kanga League’

Speaking about his participation in the Kanga League, Sarfaraz Khan stated that he would often hear stories from his father, especially how Sunil Gavaskar turned up for the match after returning from England. He reflected on playing in the Kanga League, especially his first century in 2018.

“During my childhood, I heard many stories from my father (Naushad Khan) about how Sunil Gavaskar sir once turned up for a Kanga League match despite returning from England the same morning,” Sarfaraz told Mid-day.

“So, Musheer (my younger brother) and I have always taken pride in playing this tournament. While returning from Nagpur last evening (Saturday), we were hoping it wouldn’t rain today.

“It rained a bit this morning, but when I reached Islam Gymkhana, the weather was good. I played my last Kanga League match three years ago. I was going through the league fixture book before this game and saw my name in it for scoring a century in 2018, and it felt nice,” he added.

The Kanga League witnessed the participation of the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Sandeep Patil, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, and others. The tournament is known as a breeding ground for Mumbai’s finest talent and a stepping stone to higher levels of cricket.

Sarfaraz takes inspiration from Gavaskar and Tendulkar

Sarfaraz Khan is taking inspiration from Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar to make a Test comeback through the Kanga League. He also urged other Mumbai cricketers to participate in the tournament, which has been a breeding ground for local talent.

“All Mumbai players should play the Kanga League. Some players feel that if they fail here, it’ll be bad for their future,” Sarfaraz said.

“But if Gavaskar sir and Sachin Tendulkar sir thought the same way, they might not have gone on to become legends. If big players participate in this tournament, it will be an inspiration for the city’s youngsters. Kanga League is such a tournament that if you succeed here, you can score runs anywhere in the world,” he concluded.

Sarfaraz Khan was part of India A’s unofficial Test against England Lions in Canterbury, where he scored 92. Then he played an Intra-squad match for India A against the main Indian team, playing a brilliant 101 off 76 balls at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.

In his Test career, Sarfaraz Khan has aggregated 371 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 37.10 in six matches. His only century against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, scoring 150 off 195 balls in the second innings.