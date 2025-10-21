After a 3-month injury layoff with a fractured foot, Rishabh Pant is set to return as India A captain for two unofficial Tests against South Africa A from October 30. The series will help him prepare for India’s upcoming Test tour of South Africa.

Team India vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to make a comeback after a long injury layoff. Pant was out of action for over three months due to a fractured foot sustained during the Old Trafford Test against England in Manchester in July this year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Due to injury, the 27-year-old was not picked for the Asia Cup 2025, the Test series against West Indies, and the ongoing white-ball tour of Australia. Rishabh Pant was supposed to make a comeback in the recently concluded West Indies but but couldn’t recover in time, forcing him to continue rehabilitation and delay his return to competitive cricket.

During the squad announcement for West Indies Tests, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar expressed his hope that the India Test vice-captain would be available for the two-series against South Africa, which will begin from November 14. Pant underwent rehabilitation and recovery at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru in October.

Rishabh Pant to Lead India A in Unofficial Tests

After a long injury layoff, Rishabh Pant is set to make a comeback in India A's two official Tests against South Africa A, which will begin on October 30 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground in Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant will lead India A in both unofficial Tests against South Africa A as part of the preparation for the upcoming two-match Test series against Temba Bavuma-led Proteas, which will start on November 14. Earlier, it was reported that Pant was expected to make a comeback in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season for Delhi, but seemingly decided to play for India A ahead of the Test series against South Africa.

Scroll to load tweet…

Rishabh Pant was picked for the India A squad for two unofficial Tests against South Africa A after clearing the fitness tests and receiving fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team on October 18, marking his first return to competitive cricket since his fractured foot in July.

Rishabh's return to competitive cricket ahead of the Test series against South Africa is a big boost for Team India as it adds firepower to the batting lineup and brings confidence to the team’s middle order.

India A's Squad for Unofficial Tests vs South Africa A

Apart from Rishabh Pant returning to competitive cricket, the BCCI made a surprise inclusion of young Mumbai and CSK batter Ayush Mhatre for the first unofficial Test against South Africa A on October 30. Sai Sudharsan has been appointed as vice-captain, while KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna will be available for the second unofficial Test against South Africa A, which will start on November 6.

The two-match unofficial Test series against South Africa A will serve as a crucial platform for India A players to gain match practice, build form, and prepare for the senior team’s upcoming two-match Test series against the Proteas starting November 14.

India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain.

India A squad for the 2nd four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.