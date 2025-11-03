The Indian Women’s Team clinched their maiden World Cup title with a thrilling win over South Africa. Shafali Verma’s brilliance with the bat and Deepti Sharma’s spell sealed history as Rohit Sharma watched on with a proud, emotional smile.

Former India captain and veteran batter Rohit Sharma was in all smiles after the Indian Women’s Team lifted their World Cup title by defeating South Africa in the high-stakes final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. The Women in Blue ended their long-awaited dream of clinching a prestigious title that eluded them for the last 47 years.

After posting a total of 298/7, thanks to Shafali Verma's record-breaking 87-run knock and vital contributions from Deepti Sharma (58) and Richa Ghosh, the Women in Blue bundled out the Proteas for 246 in 45.3 overs, despite Laura Wolvdaart's brilliant century knock that kept South Africa in the hunt for a while. Amanjot Kaur emerged as the hero as she took a juggling catch of Wolvdaart to tilt the momentum entirely in India’s favour.

Deepti Sharma brilliantly led the bowling attack with a spell of 5/39 at an economy rate of 4.10 in 9.3 overs. Shafali Verma delivered with the ball as she picked up two wickets while conceding 36 in her spell of 7 overs. Shree Charani registered figures of 1/48 at an economy rate of 5.30 in 9 overs.

Rohit Sharma Controls His Emotion

Rohit Sharma was in attendance for the Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa, and was spotted cheering for the Women in Blue during their run chase. Rohit attended the grand finale with his wife, Ritika Sadjeh, BCCI President Mithun Manhas, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, and former India batting legends, Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman.

However, Rohit Sharma could not have asked for a better moment of joy as he witnessed the Indian women’s team script history on home soil. As soon as Harmanpreet Kaur took the decisive catch of Nadine de Klerk, which sealed India’s victory, the camera panned on the veteran batter who was smiling by visibly hiding his emotions and clapping for the Women in Blue's historic triumph.

The 38-year-old was the captain when he led Team India to the Men’s ODI World Cup final in 2023, but the heartbreak of falling short after losing to Australia in Ahmedabad two years, made this triumph even more emotional for him.

Rohit Sharma watched the final moments unfold with emotions and a proud smile as the women’s team achieved what he had narrowly missed — lifting the World Cup on home soil. The veteran batter, alongside other dignitaries, stood up to applause as the entire stadium erupted in celebration, his reaction perfectly captured the nation’s collective joy and redemption through the Women in Blue’s historic triumph.

India’s Road to Women’s World Cup Triumph

At the start of the Women’s World Cup, Team India has been touted as one of the favourites to win the title, giving the home advantage, crowd support, and the experienced core led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. The Women in Blue had a brilliant start to their maiden title quest with successive wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

However, their campaign took a hit when they suffered three successive losses against South Africa, Australia, and England, putting them on the brink of an early exit from the tournament. The Women in Blue made a remarkable comeback in a crucial clash against New Zealand, securing their spot in the semifinal. Team India’s final league match against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain in Navi Mumbai.

Ahead of the semifinal clash against Australia, India received a major blow as Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to ankle and knee injuries sustained during the Bangladesh match. Shafali Verma was drafted as her replacement for the semifinal and final.

Despite the setback, the team rallied together, with Jemimah Rodrigues rising to the occasion with an unbeaten century and Harmanpreet Kaur’s captain's innings to guide India to a record-breaking run chase against Australia, emphatically sealing their place.

Team India continued their momentum into the high-stakes battle for the coveted trophy as they carried their heroics and confidence from their semifinal win into the grand slam finale. Backed by a roaring home crowd at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India delivered brilliant all-round performance to finally lift the coveted trophy.