Rohit Sharma attended the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final between India and South Africa at DY Patil Stadium. His presence to support the Women in Blue, who posted 299, sparked social media buzz as fans hailed his classy and supportive gesture.

Former India captain and veteran batter Rohit Sharma was in attendance for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. India and South Africa have locked horns for the maiden World Cup triumph.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Being put into bat first by South Africa skipper Laura Wolvdaart, Team India had a steady start to their innings throughout a 104-opening partnership with Shafali Verma (87) and Smriti Mandhana (45), setting a solid platform for the hosts in front of a packed home crowd. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20) and Jemimah Rodrigues (20) made valuable contributions in the middle order, steadying India’s ship and taking the team past the 200-run mark.

However, a late surge by Deepti Sharma (58) and Richa Ghosh (34*) through their crucial 47-run stand for the sixth wicket, guiding Team India to a solid total of 298/7 in 50 overs and setting a 299-run target for South Africa to chase.

Rohit Sharma in Attendance for the World Cup Final

As Team India takes on South Africa in the high-stakes battle for the coveted trophy, veteran Indian batter Rohit Sharma was spotted in the VIP Lounge of the Dr DY Patil Stadium, watching the contest keenly.

Rohit, who recently became the oldest batter to become No.1 ODI Rankings, returned from his likely final tour of Australia, where he amassed 202 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 101.1 in three ODI matches, last month. The 38-year-old travelled to Navi Mumbai to cheer for the Women in Blue as they aim for the maiden World Cup triumph.

In a video posted by Star Sports on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Rohit Sharma was spotted cheering for Team India during their batting.

Scroll to load tweet…

Rohit Sharma is currently on a break after the Australia ODI tour, as he is expected to return to action for the ODI series against South Africa, which will begin on November 30. After returning from the Tests and T20Is, the veteran Indian batter will focus solely on ODI cricket as he looks to consistently perform in order to remain in India’s long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Rohit Sharma Fans Go Berserk over His Attendance

Rohit Sharma’s attendance in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa sent social media into a frenzy, as fans flooded the X (formerly Twitter), with posts celebrating the “Hitman’s” presence at DY Patil.

Taking to their X handles, ‘Hitman’ fans lauded the veteran Indian batter for showing their support to Team India n such a historic occasion, calling it a “true leader’s gesture” and “captain’s class off the field.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Team India is playing their third World Cup Final after previously reaching the summit clash in 2005 and 2017. While the Women in Blue fell short of holding the coveted trophy on both occasions, Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be determined to script a history and end the long-awaited dream of wining the prestigious title.