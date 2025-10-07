Team India Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant, sidelined since July with a fractured toe, is in final rehab at BCCI CoE. He will play for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy to prove fitness ahead of India’s home Test series against South Africa.

Team India Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been on the sidelines since sustaining a fractured toe during the Old Trafford Test against England in Manchester in July. Following a foot injury, the 27-year-old was not only ruled out of the Oval decider — which India won to draw the five-Test series 2-2, but also missed the Asia Cup 2025, where the Men in Blue defended their title by defeating Pakistan in the final.

Pant’s return has been further delayed after he was unavailable for selection for the ongoing Test series against West Indies and the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, as he was still recovering from the injury. It’s been over two months since Rishabh Pant played his last competitive cricket, having last featured in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in July.

During the press conference for India’s squad for the Test series against West Indies in Dubai, the BCCI senior men’s team chief selector Ajit Agarkar expressed hopes for Rishabh Pant to return to international cricket for the home Test series against South Africa, which will take place in November.

Rishabh Pant to Feature for Delhi in Ranji Trophy

Team India’s Test vice-captain is preparing for his return to competitive cricket for Delhi in the upcoming season of the Ranji Trophy. After the removal of the cast on his right foot, Rishabh Pant has checked in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for recovery and rehabilitation.

As per the report by ESPN Cricinfo, Rishabh Pant is likely to feature in the second round of the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season to prepare for the Test series against South Africa, which will take place from November 14. The 27-year-old is reportedly not facing any discomfort in his foot after the removal of the cast and has returned to batting in the nets at CoE in Bengaluru.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been working on strengthening his footwork through mobility exercises and weight training drills. Pant is currently in the final stretch of his rehabilitation and is set to undergo a final fitness assessment under the supervision of BCCI’s medical team in Bengaluru later this week.

As per the report by the Times of India (TOI), the source close to the BCCI confirmed the probability of Rishabh Pant clearing the fitness Test on October 10, given that it was a long recovery road for the southpaw. The Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) stated that Pant will lead the Delhi side in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season if he is available and fully fit, marking his first domestic appearance since January 2025.

However, Rishabh Pant’s participation in the Ranji Trophy will depend on his fitness clearance from the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru and the final approval from the BCCI medical panel.

Pant’s Return to Boost India for South Africa Tests

Rishabh Pant was in an impressive run of form in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England before an injury cut short his campaign. In the Test series against England, the southpaw aggregated 479 runs, including two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 68.42in four matches and seven innings.

In the absence of Pant, Ravindra Jadeja was handed vice-captaincy duties, while Dhruv Jurel was picked as the first-choice wicketkeeper, with N Jagadeeshan as a back-up option in the ongoing Test series against West Indies. After the West Indies Tests, India’s next red-ball assignment will be against touring South Africa, the defending champions of the World Test Championship.

The first Test will begin on November 14 at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, while the second red-ball match will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Rishabh Pant’s return to Team India is expected to provide firepower to the batting lineup, bolster the middle order, and bring his dynamic wicketkeeping skills back into the side for the South Africa Test series.