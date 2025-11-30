After a 2-0 Test series loss to South Africa, India will see the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the ODI series. Pacer Arshdeep Singh is excited, saying their bats will do the talking and expects big runs from the duo in the first ODI.

Following a 2-0 Test series defeat, India will aim to make amends in the limited-overs format against South Africa as the first of the three matches gets underway on Sunday. The three-match ODI series against South Africa also marks the return of legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Kohli, Rohit's bats will do the talking': Arshdeep Singh

Speaking on the JioStar, India pacer Arshdeep Singh said that both cricketers' bats will talk rather than words. Singh added that he is excited to play alongside Kohli and Rohit, and hopes to see big runs from them in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. "Virat bhai and Rohit bhai will do their talking with the bat rather than words. I really enjoyed watching them middle the ball so well during practice. As a bowler, I wouldn't enjoy bowling to them in this form, but as a teammate, I'm excited to see them play so well. We can definitely expect big runs from them in the first ODI," Arshdeep said.

Arshdeep on adapting to conditions

Arshdeep spoke about adapting quickly to the conditions. The Indian pacer said that his goal is to take wickets for the team. "As a player, it's important to perform well wherever you play. You need to quickly adapt to the conditions, assess the pitch and the opposition batsmen. You must decide what variations to use based on your rhythm that day. Whether playing abroad or at home, my goal remains the same, to give my best and take wickets for the team," Arshdeep added.

Return of the Veterans

Kohli and Rohit last appeared in an ODI game in Australia in October, where Rohit struck an unbeaten, match-winning 121 and Kohli added a smooth, unbeaten 74. The pair combined for a 168-run partnership. Notably, both veterans now feature exclusively in ODI cricket, having stepped away from Tests and T20Is.

KL Rahul to Lead India

After suffering a whitewash in the two-match Test series, the Indian side will look to bounce back and take their revenge in the ODI series against South Africa. For India, veteran cricketer KL Rahul was named the stand-in captain for the ODI series against South Africa. Rahul will lead Team India in the absence of the designated ODI skipper, Shubman Gill.

The 26-year-old Gill sustained the injury on Day 2 of the first Kolkata Test and was taken to the hospital after retiring hurt in the first innings after facing just three deliveries. Later on, Gill was ruled out of the second Test and the ODI series after he failed to recover on time.

India's ODI Squad

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (Captain) (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel. (ANI)