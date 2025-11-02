Deepti Sharma turned the Women’s World Cup final with a stunning double strike, dismissing Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon in one over. Amanjot Kaur’s juggling catch to remove Wolvaardt went viral as fans hailed Deepti’s show.

IND vs SA, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: When the tension was thick and South Africa’s skipper Laura Wolvaardt looked unstoppable at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India turned once again to their ever-reliable all-rounder, Deepti Sharma. What followed was a moment of pure redemption and roaring emotion — a double strike that sent the crowd into delirium and swung the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final dramatically in India’s favour on Sunday.

The scoreboard read 220/6 after 41 overs, South Africa needing 79 runs off 54 balls. Minutes earlier, the chase had looked alive and threatening, with Wolvaardt in sublime touch, completing yet another World Cup ton — 101 off 98 balls filled with crisp drives and nerveless composure.

Then came the 42nd over.

Wolvaardt Falls to a Heart-Stopping Catch by Amanjot

Deepti flighted one on the stumps, tempting Wolvaardt to go big. The South African skipper obliged — eyes lighting up, going for the slog — but it went miles up instead of far. The entire stadium rose in anticipation as Amanjot Kaur, stationed at deep mid-wicket, charged in.

What followed could’ve been a disaster — the ball popped in and out of her hands not once but twice before she finally clung on, sprawling to the ground. For a split second, a billion Indian hearts stopped. And then, when Amanjot finally held on, the stadium erupted like a thunderclap.

Wolvaardt, gracious in defeat, walked off to a standing ovation. It was her second consecutive World Cup knockout century, but the heartbreak was visible.

Within minutes, clips of Amanjot’s juggling act flooded social media. “That’s not a catch, that’s a rollercoaster!” wrote one fan. Another said, “Every Indian fan just aged 10 years watching Amanjot’s catch — but what a moment!”

Deepti Strikes Again: Tryon Trapped, India Roar Back

Barely three balls later, Chloe Tryon walked in with intent — and walked back just as quickly. Deepti delivered one full and fast on leg stump; Tryon shuffled across and missed. The appeal was loud, the finger went up instantly, and though South Africa reviewed, ball tracking showed Umpire’s Call — clipping leg stump.

The crowd’s roar was deafening. By the end of the over, Deepti’s figures read 9-0-39-4, a career-defining performance on the biggest stage. Her bowling, mixing flight with precision, had undone South Africa’s middle order and sealed India’s grip on the game.

Wolvaardt’s Lone Battle in Vain

Until that fateful over, Laura Wolvaardt had carried South Africa’s hopes almost single-handedly. Her century — 11 fours and a six — was a masterclass in timing and temperament. Alongside Annerie Dercksen (35), she had kept the chase alive with a steady 61-run partnership.

But Deepti’s guile and Amanjot’s nerve cracked open the contest. From there, the required rate ballooned, and the Indian bowlers smelt victory.

India Sense Destiny

As South Africa stumbled to 221/8, India’s players huddled together, smiles and nerves mixing in equal measure. The finish line was in sight, but cricket had already given its magic moment — a single over that reminded everyone why sport can still make you believe in miracles.

Deepti Sharma had done it again. Amanjot Kaur had held her nerve. And fans across India were united in one sentiment — “Is this the over that will win us our maiden Women's World Cup?"