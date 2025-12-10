The Indian Street Premier League's Season 3 Player Auction saw franchises spend nearly Rs 10 crore. All-rounder Vijay Pawle was the costliest player, fetching a record Rs 32.50 lakh from defending champions Majhi Mumbai. Ketan Mhatre was second.

Record-Breaking Bids at ISPL Season 3 Auction

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's pioneering tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament, delivered a blockbuster Season 3 Player Auction with close to Rs 10 crore spent on 144 players as eight franchises went head-to-head in an intense day of bidding in Mumbai on Tuesday, as per a release from ISPL.

Vijay Pawle emerged as the auction's biggest headline, fetching Rs 32.50 lakh, the league's highest ever price tag, from defending champions Majhi Mumbai. The star all-rounder from the West Zone returns to familiar territory, having led Mumbai to the title last season. Ketan Mhatre, also from the West Zone, was retained by Chennai Singams through the Right to Match (RTM) card for Rs 26.40 lakh, making him the second-highest pick of the day.

League Expansion and Tournament Details

With two new teams, Ahmedabad Lions and Delhi Superheros, joining the league, Season 3 promises to be the most competitive edition yet. The tournament will be held from January 9 to February 6, 2026, at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

New Innovations and Youth Talent

This year's auction showcased ISPL's growing influence, with 408 players from 101 cities going under the hammer. The event drew some of the biggest names in cricket and entertainment, including ISPL Core Committee members Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale, Suraj Samat, and Dipak Chauhan, President - Operations. Team co-owners in attendance included Akshay Kumar (Srinagar Ke Veer), Saif Ali Khan & Aksha Kamboj (Tiigers of Kolkata), Hrithik Roshan and Divy Dangi (Bengaluru Strikers), Niti Agarwal (Majhi Mumbai), Zayd Noman (Falcon Risers Hyderabad), Rajdip Gupta (Chennai Singams), and Ajay Devgn, Jahidhmohmed Vijapura & Izazahmad Khanusiya (Ahmedabad Lions), along with Salman Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma (Delhi Superheros).

The day opened on a spectacular note with the official unveiling of the 'Street Star', a humanoid innovation set to redefine fan engagement in ISPL Season 3. The U-19 category saw spirited bidding. Ankit Yadav emerged as the costliest youngster, snapped up by the Tiigers of Kolkata for Rs 6.50 lakh. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Rudra Patil created history as the youngest player of Season 3, picked by Srinagar Ke Veer at his base price of Rs 3 lakh.

ISPL Core Committee on League's Growth

Speaking during the auctions, Sachin Tendulkar, Core Committee Member, ISPL, said, "I started playing cricket because I was passionate. So, my advice to all the ISPL players is this: be yourself. Whatever you were yesterday, can you better yourself today? This is one such platform where you can go out, express yourself, and everyone is watching you and enjoying your talent. Climb the mountain so that you can see the world, not so that the world can see you."

Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member, ISPL, said: "The ISPL was created to give promising talent a stage to shine, and it's heartening to see lakhs of young players embracing the opportunity. We have built this platform with a professional, future-focused approach, and its impact is already visible. I am confident that ISPL will continue to grow from strength to strength and unlock even more potential across the country."

Minal Amol Kale, Core Committee Member, ISPL: "The ISPL auction continues to be a career-defining moment for many talented cricketers. This league provides a much-needed platform for budding cricketers who otherwise may not get national exposure. We hope that every player selected this season makes the best use of this opportunity, works hard and moves one step closer to fulfilling their dreams through ISPL."

Suraj Samat, Core Committee Member and League Commissioner, ISPL, said: "This edition of the auction was among the most competitive we have seen so far. Franchises came in with clear strategies, and the use of Googly Power, RTM and retention added great depth to the proceedings. The squads are well-balanced, and we are confident that fans will witness a high-quality and entertaining season in Surat."

Star-Studded Franchise Owners

The league has expanded to eight teams with the addition of Delhi Superheros, owned by Salman Khan, and Ahmedabad Lions, owned by Ajay Devgn. They joined Majhi Mumbai (Amitabh Bachchan), Tiigers of Kolkata (Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan), Srinagar Ke Veer (Akshay Kumar), Chennai Singams (Suriya), Bengaluru Strikers (Hrithik Roshan) and Falcon Risers Hyderabad (Ram Charan).

Prestigious MVP Award Announced

ISPL has also announced that the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of Season 3 will receive a Porsche 911, making it one of the most valuable individual awards in Indian sport.

Auction Highlights: Top Buys

Top-5 buys:

Vijay Pawle - Rs 32.50 lakh (Majhi Mumbai) RTMKetan Mhatre - Rs 26.40 lakh (Chennai Singams) RTMRajendra Singh - Rs 26.10 lakh (Bengaluru Strikers)Sanjay Kanojjiya - Rs 24.55 lakh (Ahmedabad Lions)Saif Ali - Rs 23.65 lakh (Tiigers of Kolkata)

Top-5 batsmen:

Ketan Mhatre - Rs 26.40 lakh (Chennai Singams) RTMSanjay Kanojjiya - Rs 24.55 lakh (Ahmedabad Lions)Saif Ali - Rs 23.65 lakh (Tiigers of Kolkata)Yogesh Penkar - Rs 22.45 lakh (Falcon Risers Hyderabad)Fardeen Kazi - Rs 22.30 (Bengaluru Strikers)

Top-5 bowlers

Rajendra Singh - Rs 26.10 (Bengaluru Strikers)Anurag Sarshar - Rs 19.20 lakh (Chennai Singams)Vicky Bhoir - Rs 12 lakh (Falcon Risers Hyderabad)Nizam Ali - Rs 9 lakh (Ahmedabad Lions)Vivek Shelar - Rs 7 lakh (Tiigers of Kolkata)

Top all-rounders

Vijay Pawle - Rs 32.50 lakh (Majhi Mumbai) RTMSaroj Parmanik - Rs 20.60 lakh (Tiigers of Kolkata)Praveen Kumar - Rs 16.50 lakh (Falcon Risers Hyderabad)Vishwajit Thakur - Rs 15 lakh (Falcon Risers Hyderabad)

ISPL Season 3: Complete Squads

Complete Squad:1. Majhi Mumbai: Total Spent - 1,36,95,000; Purse Remaining - 13.05 lakhAbhishek Kumar Dalhor (Retained Player, 26.65 lakh), Vijay Pawle (32.50 lakh), Ajaz Bepari (16 lakh), Thomas Dias (10 lakh), Bunty Patel (8 lakh), Gajendra Goswami (5.80 lakh), Ijaj Ahmad (4.40 lakh), Kabir Singh (3.40 lakh), Vedant Desai (3.20 lakh), Darshan Bandekar (3 lakh), Jignesh Rajput (3 lakh), Eshant Sharma (3 lakh), Jaydeep Bhondivale (3 lakh), Raja Kusum (3 lakh), Mahendra Chandan (3 lakh), Manish Waghmare (3 lakh), Mohammad Zeeshan (3 lakh), Abhisekh Patel (3 lakh).

2 . Chennai Singams: Total Spent - 1,41,77,000; Purse Remaining - 8.23 lakhJagannath Sarkar (Retained Player, 20.02 lakh), Ketan Mhatre (26.40 lakh), Anurag Sarshar (19.20 lakh), Ankur Singh (11 lakh), Rajesh Sorte (10 lakh), Mohammed Nadeem (5.50 lakh), Ashish Pal (5.25 lakh), Aryan Kharkar (4 lakh), Aman Yadav (3.80 lakh), Dheeraj Singh (3.60 lakh), Sambhaji Patil (3 lakh), Nagesh Wadekar (3 lakh), , Sarfraz Khan (12 lakh), Ankit Yadav (3 lakh), Moyoddin Shaikh (3 lakh), Kisan Satpute (3 lakh), Sunil Kumar (3 lakh), Ganesh Shillikyatar (3 lakh),

3. Tiigers Of Kolkata: Total Spent - 1,40,50,000; Purse Remaining - 9.5 lakhBhavesh Pawar (Retained Player, 11.05 lakh), Saif Ali (23.65 lakh), Saroj Paramanik (20.60 lakh), Rajat Mundhe (15.05 lakh), Vivek Shelar (7 lakh), Mahesh Nangude (7.50 lakh), Karan More (5.75 lakh), Pavan Kene (6.50 lakh), Ankit Yadav (6.50 lakh), Krushna Gawali (8.50 lakh), Hritik Patil (4.60 lakh), Vivek Mohanan (4.40 lakh), Shivam Kumar (3.80 lakh), Himanshu Patil (3.60 lakh), Prabjot Singh (3 lakh), Arish Khan (3 lakh), Firdos Alam (3 lakh), Kiran Pawar (3 lakh).

4. Falcon Risers Hyderabad: Total Spent - 1,46,60,000; Purse Remaining - 3.4 lakhMansoor KL (Retained Player, 4.50 lakh), Yogesh Penkar (22.45 lakh), Shreyash Kadam (19.80 lakh), Praveen Kumar (16.50 lakh), Vishwajit Thakur (15 lakh), Vicky Bhoir (12 lakh), Vishal Yadav (10 lakh), Varun Kumar (6.75 lakh), Nitin Anili Matunge (6 lakh), Sanskar Dhyani (4.80 lakh), Prashant Gharat (4.40 lakh), Akash Gautam (4.20 lakh), Lokesh (4 lakh), Pritpal Singh (4 lakh), Ashirwad Thakur (3.20 lakh), Rutik Gajar (3 lakh), Pappu Todkar (3 lakh), Vicky Pujari (3 lakh).

5. Srinagar Ke Veer: Total Spent - 59,80,000; Purse Remaining - 90.2 lakhDhananjay Bhintade (8 lakh), Macmillan Govind (3.20 lakh), Prajyot Ambhire (3.20 lakh), Harsh Bhoir (3 lakh), Mangesh Vaity (3 lakh), Aryan Naik (3 lakh), Rudra Patil (3 lakh), Harsh Adsul (3 lakh), Devendra Kale (3 lakh), Raju Mukhiya (3 lakh), Dilip Binjwa (3.40 lakh), Aditya Vikram (3 lakh), Minad Manjrekar (3 lakh), Sahish Mhatre (3 lakh), Amol Nilugade (3 lakh), Shahrukh Khan (3 lakh), Arvind Kumar (3 lakh), Mohd Razi (3 lakh).

6. Bengaluru Strikers: Total Spent - 1,43,85,000; Purse Remaining - 6.15 lakhRajendra Singh (26.10 lakh), Fardeen Kazi (22.30 lakh), Krushna Pawar (15.75 lakh), Sumeet Dhekale (15.5 lakh), Omkar Keni (7 lakh), Amit Pandey (6.50 lakh), Vijay Kumar (6.25 lakh), Bhushan Gole (6.25 lakh), Badi Rajesh Narayan (5.60 lakh), Mohit Rathod (5 lakh), Imroz Khan (4.2 lakh), Dibyendu Paul (4 lakh), Imdad Pasha (4 lakh), Omkar Bhadrike (3.40 lakh), Raviraj Gaikwad (3 lakh), Pradeep Mishra (3 lakh), Devid Gogoi (3 lakh), Shahid Mir (3 lakh).

7. Delhi Superheroes: Total Spent - 59,60,000; Purse Remaining - 90.4 lakhPrathamesh Pawar (5.80 lakh), Akash Tarekar (4.20 lakh), Nashant Kumar (4 lakh), Aakash Jagid (3.40 lakh), Jayesh Patil (3.20 lakh), Shravan Mishra (3 lakh), Subhajit Jana (3 lakh), Tabraize Ahmad Mughal (3 lakh), Aakash Singh (3 lakh), Mohammadsalim Shahpur (3 lakh), Padmesh Mhatre (3 lakh), Vinayak Bhoir (3 lakh), Vishwajit Mhatre (3 lakh), Dhiraj Bhoir (3 lakh), Nitesh Mali (3 lakh), Sahil Longale (3 lakh), Firoz Shaikh (3 lakh), Amey Patil (3 lakh).

8. Ahmedabad Lions: Total Spent - 1,40,50,000; Purse Remaining - 9.5 lakhSanjay Kanojjiya (24.55 lakh), Amit Naik (17.50 lakh), Sikandarbhai Bhatti (16.50 lakh), Pradeep Patil (14 lakh), Prathamesh Thakare (12.15 lakh), Jignesh Patel (8.50 lakh), Birendra Ram (6.50 lakh), Firas Mohammed (4.60 lakh), Avinash Rana (3.20 lakh), Nizam Ali (9 lakh), Majid Yousuf Sheikh (3 lakh), Amay Lad (3 lakh), Asif Luhar (3 lakh), Zaid Khan (3 lakh), Dibakar Gayen (3 lakh), Farman Khan (3 lakh), Ashiq Ali B S (3 lakh), Jayvir Parmar (3 lakh).(ANI)