India lost the second ODI by four wickets despite posting 358/5. Aiden Markram’s century powered South Africa to their highest successful chase in India, levelling the series 1-1. Fans slammed India’s bowlers for a lacklustre performance.

Team India had a forgettable outing as they suffered a four-wicket defeat to South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayanan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday, December 3.

After posting a total of solid total of 358/5, Team India failed to defend it as South Africa chased down the 359-run target in 49.2 overs or four balls to spare in the final over to level the series 1-1 and push the showdown into a must-win final ODI. Aiden Markram was the star performer for the Proteas as he played a brilliant knock of 101 off 98 balls, laying a foundation for the visitors’ run chase.

Apart from Markram, Matthew Breetzke (68), Dewald Brevis (54), skipper Temba Bavuma (46), and Corbin Bosch (29*) made significant contributions to South Africa’s mammoth 359-run target, which was eventually achieved after Bosch hit a winning four to take the team through the finishing line with four balls remaining, recording their highest successful in ODIs on Indian soil.

India Bowlers Thrashed by South Africa Batters

Team India bowlers were challenged throughout the innings by South Africa batters, who kept the scoreboard ticking with well-timed boundaries and smart rotation of strike. After Arshdeep Singh provided an early breakthrough for the Men in Blue by dismissing Quinton de Kock, things did not go quite in India’s way as the Proteas’ batters steadily built partnerships that kept the chase firmly within their control.

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma’s 101-run partnership for the second wicket and 92-run stand between Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis for the fifth wicket proved decisive in the run chase, as both pairs absorbed pressure and kept the scoreboard moving with ease. Indian pacers Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna were unable to apply consistent pressure in the middle overs, allowing the Proteas batters to steady their run chase.

Prasidh faced the most heat from South Africa batters as he conceded 71 runs without a wicket in 7 overs before registering figures of 2/82 at an economy rate of 9.80 in 8.2 overs. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was not even spared by the Proteas as he was smashed for 78 runs while taking a wicket at an economy rate of 7.8 in his full quota of 10 overs.

Arshdeep Singh was the best bowler for the hosts as he registered figures of 2/54 at an economy rate of 5.4 in 10 overs, while Harshit Rana picked a wicket and conceded 70 runs at an economy rate of 7 in 10 overs. Washington Sundar (0/28) and Ravindra Jadeja (0/41) bowled economically in patches but couldn’t break crucial partnerships.

Though Indian batters, especially Virat Kohli (102), Ruturaj Gaikwad (105), and KL Rahul (60) guided the hosts to a solid total, the bowlers could not complement the efforts of the batting unit, resulting in a disappointing defeat.

India Bowlers Slammed for Poor Performance

Team India’s bowling performance was widely viewed as below par, with inconsistency in lines and lengths, which allowed South Africa batters to score freely and build momentum throughout the chase without facing sustained pressure. The fans and cricket enthusiasts were quite frustrated and disappointed over bowlers leaking runs in the crucial stages of the match.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans slammed Indian bowlers for their ‘hopeless’ and ‘lacklustre’ performance that took the game away from the Men in Blue, while others questioned the selection committee and team management for picking a mediocre bowling line-up for the home series.

Team India will look to make a comeback to clinch the ODI series when they take on South Africa in the final game at the Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy International Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6.