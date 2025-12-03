In the second ODI against South Africa, Virat Kohli’s funny dance after Quinton de Kock’s early wicket went viral. India posted 358, powered by centuries from Kohli and Gaikwad. Aiden Markram’s century later put pressure back on the Men in Blue.

Former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli made funny dance moves after Quinton de Kock's early dismissal in the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Naryanan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday, December 3.

After being put into bat first by South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma, Team India posted a solid total of 358/5 in 50 overs, thanks to a crucial 195-run partnership for the third wicket between centurions Ruturaj Gaikwad (105) and Virat Kohli (102), and vital middle-order contributions from KL Rahul (56*) and Ravindra Jadeja (24*), setting a 359-run target for the Proteas to chase.

The Men in Blue, led by stand-in captain KL Rahul, are currently leading 1-0 in the three-match ODI series and are aiming to seal the series and maintain momentum ahead of the final match, putting pressure on South Africa to perform in the series decider.

Kohli’s Hilarious Dance Moves Go Viral

South Africa assumed their 359-run chase, with openers Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram hoping to form a strong partnership at the top. However, the Proteas suffered an early setback with the dismissal of de Kock, dismissed for 8 at 26/1.

The dismissal took place in the fifth over of the Proteas run-chase when de Kock attempted an aggressive shot over midwicket off Arshdeep’s delivery, but miscued it. The ball soared in the air, allowing Washington at mid-on to complete the catch, with Arshdeep providing an early breakthrough for Team India.

Virat Kohli made funny dance moves and gestured something with his hand as a celebration over Quinton de Kock's wicket. The video of the same went viral on social media.

After Quinton de Kock’s wicket, South Africa’s batting was revived through a 101-run partnership between Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma before the latter was dismissed for 46 off 48 balls at 127/2. Thereafter, Markram was joined by Matthew Breetzke at the crease to carry on the Proteas’ run chase.

Aiden Markram’s Century Put India Under Pressure

Following Temba Bavuma’s wicket, Aiden Markram, alongside Matthew Breetzke, steadied South Africa’s run chase. However, Markram shifted his gear and turned aggressive mode to accelerate the Proteas’ scoring rate. The right-handed batter took 52 balls to complete a half-century before taking just 36 balls to reach his century, putting India under pressure with a rapid scoring spree.

Aiden Markram’s stay at the crease was posing a serious threat to the Indian bowling attack as he was taking calculated risks, punishing loose deliveries, and rotating the strike efficiently, keeping the scoreboard ticking and preventing India from gaining any sustained momentum.

Markram played a brilliant knock of 110 off 98 balls and formed a 70-run partnership for the third wicket with Matthew Breetzke before the former was dismissed at 197/3, a big breakthrough for India provided by Harshit Rana, ending his threatening innings.

Following Aiden Markram’s dismissal, Matthew Breetzke was joined by Dewald Brevis at the crease to carry on the Proteas’ run chase.